As the fast-food value wars heat up, so do customer savings

Fast-food chains around the country have loosened their grip on our wallets, and it’s time to see if customers respond.

From McDonald’s to Taco Bell and more, these restaurants are launching value meals hoping to draw in cash-conscious customers.

Folks on social media have been voicing their displeasure with the seemingly ever-rising costs of fast-food favorites for months. Videos about pricey Filet O’ Fish sandwiches, double cheeseburgers, single hash browns and even reports about the end of free refills have generated thousands of views inciting anger.

While low-income consumers are starting to limit their spending at fast-food brands like KFC and Starbucks (which both have reported sales declines), other chains have already been stepping up to the paper plate with enticing economical meal deals for quite some time.

Here’s what some of the most popular restaurants have been up to during what has now been dubbed the value wars.

Pizza Hut

An exterior view of a Pizza Hut restaurant in the Canarsie neighborhood of Brooklyn on November 10, 2020 in New York City.

In October 2023, Pizza Hut announced its $7 Deal Lover’s Menu, which offers two or more items (medium one-topping pizza, eight-piece boneless wings, Pizza Hut Melts, breadsticks, desserts and more) for $7 each.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell's Luxe Cravings Box.

On January 8, Taco Bell launched its new Cravings Value Menu, which features the Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, Cheesy Double Beef Burrito, 3-Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt and the $1 Cheesy Roll Up.

“We’re rolling out entirely new ways to save across our menu and doubling down with exclusive digital offerings so expect more from us this year,” Taylor Montgomery, Taco Bell’s chief marketing officer said in the announcement. “We’re walking the talk when it comes to value and we’re just getting started.”

In April, the chain also offered a limited-time $5 Taco Discovery Box on Taco Tuesdays that will run through June 4. That deal came with a crunchy taco, a Doritos Locos Taco, a Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco and a medium drink.

Then, on June 27, Taco Bell announced its new $7 Luxe Cravings Box, which offers “full-sized fan favorites at an affordable price.” Taco Bell’s limited-time box includes a Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito and Double Stacked Taco, as well as chips with nacho cheese sauce and a medium fountain drink. According to the chain, the items included are priced at a 55% discount.

Quick-Serve Sit-Down Spots

Denny’s all-day diner deals include eggs, pancakes, burgers and steak.

Dine-in, table service restaurants are cashing in on the movement, too.

In April, Denny’s announced its plan to lure budgeting customers, including the return of low-priced All-Day Diner Deals starting at $5.99.

Applebee’s and Chili’s have also advertised their own low-cost offerings.

John Peyton, CEO of the Applebee’s and IHOP parent company, Dine Brands, previously told TODAY.com his company has been looking at diner spending patterns preparing for consumer shifts towards more value-focused purchases.

Peyton told CNN he hopes customers choose his restaurants over fast-food chains as the price points start to level.

“You can get our burger for $9.99,” he told the outlet.

McDonald’s

McDonalds Meal Deal. (Courtesy McDonalds)

The Golden Arches has been cooking up its own meal deal for while. On May 10, CNBC reported McDonald’s USA was introducing a $5 value meal.

The $5 limited-time meal dropped on June 25 and includes four items: a McChicken or McDouble, four-piece chicken nuggets, fries and a drink.

On June 25, Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s USA, joined TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie to talk about the deal.

“I’ve zig-zagged the country, I’ve been in our restaurants, I’ve sat in focus groups — customers are telling us that they’re really stretched,” Erlinger said of McDonald’s guests. “They’ve felt the stress of the inflation over the last few years, and so this is a great opportunity for McDonald’s to bring them value.”

During the interview, Hoda said the four-week limited availability of the meal seemed disappointing.

“We already see some franchisees are gonna vote this further through,” Erlinger responded. He added that markets like Denver, Dallas, Phoenix, Las Vegas and more have already opted to keep the value meal around beyond the one month mark.

“What we really want to do is talk about this nationally for four weeks and then we think it will be a local promotion for longer than four weeks,” he said.

Wendy’s

Wendy's Sausage, egg and cheese on an English muffin and Seasoned Potatoes.

On May 20, Wendy’s announced a breakfast meal featuring a small-sized Seasoned Potatoes and a choice of English muffin sandwich (bacon, egg and cheese or sausage, egg and cheese) for the low price of $3.

The morning offer joined the chain’s laundry list of other daytime deals like its $5 and $6 Biggie Bags, and its 2 for $6 and 4 for $4 Meal Deals, all of which offer various menu items at slashed prices.

The Wendy's Biggie Bag.

Wendy’s previously boasted a similar low-cost breakfast deal with its “Breakfast Biggie Bundles,” which were announced last August and offer customers a choice of two select items for $3.

The Wendy’s combo, which the chain says is “a delicious and value-able reason to jump out of bed in the morning,” keys in on the one word defining fast food restaurants’ latest battle: value.

Not to be outdone, Wendy’s announced five days before McDonald’s dropped its own value meal that it would be celebrating the Biggie Bag’s fifth anniversary by adding a free Frosty to the mix.

Burger King

Burger King logo.

On June 24, Burger King joined in on the fun by introducing its $5 Duo deals, which features a choice of any two items from a selection of BK Royal Crispy Wrap flavors and/or a Whopper Jr.

In a memo obtained by Bloomberg, Burger King said it planned to relaunch the meal before McDonald’s dropped its own on June 25 — a goal it achieved.

The chain also offers a $5 Your Way Meal Deal, which includes a choice between Whopper Jr., Bacon Cheeseburger and Chicken Jr., plus fries, a four-piece chicken nuggets and a soft drink. The deal was initially slated to run “for several months” starting in June, but executives announced on Aug. 8 that it would be extended until Oct. 7.

So for those wondering why the value wars moniker has stuck, it’s because the chains are actually saying they’re competing over affordability. Erlinger said it on TODAY and several other chains agree: This is a battle of the deals that’s not ending anytime soon.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com