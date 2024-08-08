Expedia beats second-quarter profit estimates on sustained international travel demand

(Reuters) - Online travel agency Expedia beat analysts' expectations on Thursday for second-quarter profit, helped by sustained demand for international travel, sending its shares up 7% after the bell.

"The travel environment was healthy in the second quarter and like the last few quarters, we saw strong ongoing demand internationally relative to the US," CEO Ariane Gorin said during an investor call.

Expedia, however, also warned that it saw a more challenging macro environment and a softening in travel demand in July.

Many other travel companies, including rival Booking and short-term rentals platform Airbnb have mirrored this sentiment in their earnings reports, stating that consumers are waiting longer to book vacations and growing cautious about spending.

Expedia said it expects full-year revenue to grow 6% year-over-year, within its previous forecast range, but lower than analysts' estimates of 7.4%

It also forecast 2024 gross bookings growth at 4% year-over-year, compared to Wall Street expectations of 6.3%.

The Seattle-based company reported a quarterly profit of $3.51 per share, beating analysts' estimates of $3.06 per share.

Total revenue for quarter ended June 30 was $3.56 billion, up 6% from a year earlier. Analysts, on average, were expecting revenue of $3.53 billion in the second quarter, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Jain; Editing by Mohammed Safi Shamsi)