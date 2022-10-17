EU sanctions Iran for human rights abuses after 22-year-old woman dies in custody of so-called morality police

The European Union sanctioned Iran on Monday for the death of a 22-year-old woman while in custody of the regime's so-called morality police and the subsequent violent crackdown on protests.

Numerous Iranian law enforcement officials were added to the sanctions list, including two leaders of the morality police, Mohammad Rostami and Hajahmad Mirzaei.

Iran's Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Issa Zarepour, was also sanctioned for his role in censoring the internet and social media during widespread protests over the death of Mahsa Amini.

Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, was reportedly murdered by Iran's morality police.

Amini was arrested in Tehran on Sept. 16 for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly. Police said she had a heart attack while in custody, but her family said that she had bruises consistent with being beaten.

Weeks of protests have erupted in over a dozen provinces throughout Iran in the wake of the incident, with nearly 200 people killed in violent clashes, according to Iran Human Rights.

"The EU expects Iran to immediately end its violent crackdown on peaceful protesters, release those who have been detained and ensure the free flow of information, including access to the Internet," the EU said in a statement on Monday.

"The murder of Mahsa Amini must be properly investigated and those found responsible for her death must be held accountable."

The U.S. has already sanctioned numerous Iranian officials for Amini's death as well as for the subsequent crackdown on protesters.

Iran has also been widely criticized for selling Shahed-136 drones and Zolfaghar short-range missiles to Russia for use in its invasion of Ukraine.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs, addressed the EU's Foreign Affairs Council on Monday and called for additional sanctions to be placed on Iran for selling arms to Russia.