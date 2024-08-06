EU governments give green light to 4.2 billion euros payout to Ukraine

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union governments approved on Tuesday the first regular payment to Ukraine of 4.2 billion euros ($4.58 billion) of the 50 billion euros the EU has set aside as financial support for Kyiv, the governments, called the EU Council, said in a statement.

The money will come in a mix of grants and loans after Ukraine has met the conditions for disbursement that included reforms of public financial management, governance of state-owned enterprises, business environment, energy and de-mining.

The 50 billion euro fund for 2024-2027 was agreed by EU governments in March. So far Ukraine received from it 6 billion euros in bridge financing and 1.9 billion euros in pre-financing.

($1 = 0.9164 euros)

