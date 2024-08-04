Donald Trump: America has more ‘liquid gold’ under its feet than Saudi Arabia

Former President Trump vowed to make America energy-dominant on the world stage.

The 2024 Republican presidential nominee sat down for an interview with Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures" to discuss his economic and energy policies.

"We're going to get energy way down. Drill, baby, drill," he said.

Trump argued that if energy prices are brought down, other problems like inflation will ease.

When asked how his economic policy differs from Vice President Kamala Harris', he said he plans to "base it very strongly in energy."

"We have more energy — we have more liquid gold, as I call it, under our feet than Saudi Arabia, than Russia, than anybody," he said. "We're going to be energy-dominant, we're going to make a fortune, we're going to supply it all over Europe, all over the world. We're going to be double and triple what they're doing. We're going to have tremendous energy, and we're going to lower our prices of energy."

"Do you know people in New England — they pay some of the highest prices in the world because we don't have a pipeline, because New York won't let a pipeline go through a very poor section of New York," he added.

Trump also outlined a plan to bring back auto jobs and a tariff system to encourage the building of auto plants.

"Those people in Michigan that love me and that I love, and they're going to give us a victory because their auto industry won't exist in two years, if she [Harris] gets elected — China is going to make, and other countries are going to make, all the cars. They're building some of the biggest auto plants."

"By the way, when you add it all up, including the taxes and everything else, we're going to create jobs like you've never created before," he added. "If you look at auto manufacturing, it's down 64% from its high number of jobs and everything else. But we used to be the world manufacturer, and every year it gets eaten away, and a big factor is Mexico. Mexico stole 32% of our auto manufacturing. We're going to say, 'You want to do that? We're putting tariffs on your cars coming in.'"

Trump vowed he would take steps to bring back the auto industry during his first two weeks if elected.

"We're going to have more auto jobs than we've ever had, we're bringing back the automobile industry, and we're going to do that with tariffs," he added. "We're going to do that by saying we're not going to accept. I put the tariffs on Chinese cars, you know that. Now Biden wants to take the tariffs off of Chinese cars — he wants to just tax the electric car. That's not good enough. So we're going to have more auto production in the United States than we've ever had before, and it's going to happen very fast."





