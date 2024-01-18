Doja Cat's brother allegedly 'knocked out' her teeth, her mother says in restraining order petition

Doja Cat was allegedly physically and verbally abused by her older brother, the singer’s mother said in a petition seeking a restraining order.

Deborah Sawyer, 62, asked that a judge include Doja Cat in the temporary restraining order against Sawyer’s son, Raman Dalithando Dlamini.

She wrote in a petition filed Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court that the 28-year-old singer, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, "has experienced physical harm such as teeth being knocked out and bruises and lacerations."

Representatives for Doja Cat did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

"Raman has destroyed and stolen property," the petition stated. "Raman has verbally assaulted her in a very degrading and demeaning [manner]. Raman has made her feel unsafe and traumatized."

A judge partially granted the temporary restraining order Friday pending a Jan. 31 hearing, but stated there was "insufficient good cause shown" in seeking protection for Doja Cat and the singer could file her own order, according to court records.

A publicly listed phone number for Raman Dlamini was not available.

The petition said that Raman Dlamini, 30, has allegedly abused his mother "3 to 10 times recently" and "several times in the past." Sawyer was previously granted a restraining order against him in 2017, according to court records.

Sawyer said that the most recent abuse happened on Jan. 10 when he allegedly blocked her from entering her home and refused to leave, the petition stated. She also accused him of verbal abuse, choking her and threatening to hit her several times.

Sawyer said her 13-year-old grandson had witnessed some of the alleged abuse and requested that he be included in her restraining order. The parents of the teen were not identified in the petition.

She wrote in the petition that she has "constant anxiety and fear" for her safety and wellbeing.

"I need these orders to protect the physical and emotional wellbeing of all parties listed," the petition stated. "I am not only worried and fearful of physically violent episodes but the tremendous mental and emotional damage that is being done."

Sawyer could not be reached at a phone number listed for her.