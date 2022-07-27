Did your car flood in southwest IL? Here’s how to file an insurance claim

As residents of southwest Illinois and the greater St. Louis area try to navigate flood losses, some may look to file insurance claims for automobile damage.

Comprehensive coverage isn’t always required, but if you have that type of plan, it may cover repairs or replacement of your vehicle after your deductible has been met.

Limits may apply to how much insurance companies will give you for repairs or replacement.

Water damage may be covered if your car is stuck in floodwater or if driving through water causes damage to your vehicle. Other types of storm damage may also be covered, such as damage from fallen tree limbs or hail, according to Progressive’s website.

Insurance plans typically do not cover after-market electronics, including GPS devices, stereos or anything else the owner installed.

You should review your policy or contact your insurer for the specifics of your coverage.

How can you file an insurance claim for flood-related car damage?

The first thing to do is to take pictures and video of your car submerged in water and try to show the water level. The water level can make a difference in whether an insurance company determines your car is totaled, according to car media site Motortrend.

Once you’ve documented the damage if possible, you can begin the claim process. Most large insurance companies offer online claim systems along with apps, where you can report damage or place your claim over the phone.

It’s best to submit your claim as early as possible and take detailed notes throughout the process, Motortrend says. While mechanics examine your car and your insurance company investigates the claim, check for any damage that may not have been immediately visible.

The claim process will vary by insurance company, but here’s what the process looks like according to Progressive: