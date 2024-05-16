Daytime testing of new Metro 'significant step'

Passengers will get to see the new Metro being tested on part of the network [Nexus]

Metro passengers got their first glimpse of one of the network’s much-anticipated new trains, after a key breakthrough.

The fleet, which was due to start entering service last summer, has been hit with numerous delays.

On Wednesday, the first daytime test of one of the new trains was staged between Newcastle and North Tyneside.

Operator Nexus said it was a "significant step" forward, and comes after work was carried out to resolve a problem with the newly-built trains.

In January, it was revealed an issue with their traction system had forced a delay and required the trains to undergo more testing.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service understands a change has been implemented to allow drivers to carry out the daytime test runs, although it is unclear whether this is a permanent or temporary fix.

Nexus confirmed: "We have implemented a modification to enable us to progress into this vital phase of testing the new trains in mixed traffic on the Metro system, as we get them ready for customer service."

'Don't get on yet'

It was the first time one of the new £362m fleet had been put through its paces on the network at the same time as existing services.

Previous test runs were carried out overnight.

Swiss-firm Stadler has built 23 trains in total - half of the 46 which have been ordered - and seven are currently in the North East.

Nexus has warned passengers not to try and board the new trains if they see one on a test run, with netting fitted to their doors to stop passengers from getting on.

It is hoped the first trains will be scheduled into the timetable by the end of 2024, before they gradually replace the ageing stock.

The new Metros will replace the existing fleet which are more than 40 years old [Nexus]

Michael Richardson, head of fleet and depot replacement, said testing the trains was "the most complex and challenging part" of what will be the system's biggest project since it was first built.

"It’s very much like the testing that a car manufacturer undertakes when it’s preparing to unveil a new model," he added.

"The trains need to be put through their paces to ensure that they are ready for day to day customer service."

