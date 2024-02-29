Consumer health giant Haleon sees higher revenue in 2024 on sustained demand

(Reuters) -Sensodyne toothpaste-maker Haleon said on Thursday it expected higher revenue in 2024, thanks to firm demand for its household products ranging from painkillers to multivitamins.

Despite price increases, Haleon's roster of products has largely kept cheaper private-label competition at bay, with the company gearing up for the upcoming flu season.

Haleon said its organic revenue would rise between 4% and 6% this year, as the consumer healthcare company reported its first full-year results since it was spun off from GSK in 2022.

Analysts on average expect organic revenue to grow by 4.5%, according to a company-compiled consensus.

Haleon, however, said its organic revenue growth in the first quarter would be just below the lower end of its full-year forecast range, citing a strong last year when a strong cold and flu season, a rebound in China, and painkiller Advil's performance in Canada had lifted its results.

