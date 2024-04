ZURICH (Reuters) - Logitech International increased its sales during its fourth quarter, the computer peripherals maker said on Tuesday, snapping two-and-a-half years of sales downturns after a pandemic-driven boom.

The maker of computer mice and keyboards said its sales increased by 5% in U.S. dollars and constant currency to $1.01 billion during the three months to the end of March.

