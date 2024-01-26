Chipotle aims to hire 19,000 workers for busy ‘burrito season’

The next few months are going to be busy for Chipotle, which means opportunity for job-seekers.

On Jan. 24, Chipotle announced its plans to hire 19,000 additional employees over the next couple of months to prepare for its busiest period of the year — March to May — which chain calls “burrito season.” The 110,000-employee-strong company adding new benefits to “prioritize financial and mental health.”

Last year, the chain announced plans to hire 15,000 workers for the same time period.

A Chipotle spokesperson told the Denver Post in 2023 that the company has historically seen its highest volume of sales in the spring season because of “seasonal factors like weather and daylight,” and that, unsurprisingly, restaurants located near colleges and universities usually see more business during the academic year.

Chipotle currently operates over 3,100 stores in the U.S., according to the store locator, and it has a “long-term goal of operating 7,000 restaurants in North America,” said Ilene Eskenazi, chief human resources officer at Chipotle, in a press release.

Here’s an overview of the expanded benefits:

Student debt and retirement: The company will match up to 4% of eligible employees’ salaries by making contributions to their 401(k) if they make student loan payments.

Building credit: Chipotle workers can sign up for a Cred.ai card, which builds credit without fees or interest.

Financial wellness: The chain will be offering SoFi’s Student Loan Verification service to help workers pay off student debt while saving for retirement.

Mental health resources: Chipotle’s New Employee Assistance Program offers six free sessions with licensed mental health counselors, plus access to other tools and resources.

With these expanded benefits, Chipotle is specifically catering to its Gen-Z employees, who make up more than 73% of its workforce and face challenges like paying off student debt and saving for retirement.

In 2021, Chipotle raised its starting wages for hourly employees to $11-$18 an hour. Restaurateurs, the highest general manager position, have an average compensation of $100,000, according to the company.

Interested parties can apply to Chipotle via the company’s career website or text CHIPJOBS to 97211 to apply.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com