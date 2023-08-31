China's Xi likely to join Putin in skipping G20 summit next month: report

Chinese President Xi Jinping is now expected to join Russian President Vladimir Putin in skipping the G20 summit in India next month, a report says.

Two Indian officials, a diplomat based in China and an official working for the government of another G20 country told Reuters on Thursday that Premier Li Qiang is expected to represent China during the annual gathering, set to be held this year on Sept. 9-10 in New Delhi.

President Biden is among the world leaders who do plan on attending the summit, and the reason for Xi’s reported expected absence is unclear.

The two leaders last met during the Nov. 2022 summit.

The news has emerged just days after India protested a Chinese map that lays claim to its territory, according to The Associated Press.

On Tuesday, India formally lodged an objection through diplomatic channels with the Chinese side on the so-called 2023 "standard map."

The version of the Chinese map published Monday on the Ministry of Natural Resources website clearly shows Arunachal Pradesh and the Doklam Plateau, over which the two sides have feuded, included within Chinese borders, along with Aksai Chin in the western section that China controls but India still claims.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is also not expected to attend the upcoming G20 Summit in India.

Last week, Xi traveled to South Africa to attend the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit.

Putin was there as well, but only virtually through a video link, because an International Criminal Court warrant still is outstanding for his arrest over alleged war crimes in Ukraine, according to Reuters.

Putin reportedly told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a phone call on Monday that he would not be attending the upcoming G20 summit and instead be sending Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on his behalf.

On its website, the G20 describes itself as the "premier forum for international economic cooperation" that "plays an important role in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues.

"The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, United Kingdom and United States) and the European Union," it adds. "The G20 members represent around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.





