China, Solomon Islands agree strategic partnership

BEIJING (Reuters) - China and the Solomon Islands announced a comprehensive strategic partnership on Monday, a Chinese state broadcaster reported, as they bolster relations four years after the Pacific nation switched ties from Taiwan to China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare announced the partnership in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, CCTV reported.

"China and Pacific island countries are both developing countries and should strengthen mutual assistance within the framework of South-South cooperation," Xi said in his meeting Sogavare, CCTV reported.

Sogavare arrived in China on Sunday for his visit since they struck a security pact last year, to the alarm of the United States and some neighbours including Australia.

CCTV said the partnership was agreed "with mutual respect and common development" but gave no further details.

Xi also pledged support for a 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent, a regional strategy backed by Pacific island nations, it reported.

