Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka among LIV golfers to make cut at PGA Championship; who joined them

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LIV golfers are having a strong showing at the PGA Championship with 11 of the 16 golfers in the field making the cut.

With the cutline at 1-under, Bryson DeChambeau (9-under), Dean Bermester (8-under) and Brooks Koepka (7-under) top the group from the Saudi-backed league, which was vocal all year about its top players deserving a spot in majors' fields beyond those who automatically qualified.

In April, 13 LIV golfers played in the Masters, eight surviving the cut.

Of the five headed home this weekend, two are among the highest profile golfers in Greg Norman's league.

Fans watch Brooks Koepka chip onto the seventh hole during the second day of the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Jon Rahm once again struggled in a major, his second since joining LIV in December. After barely making it to the weekend at Augusta, Rahm was even par through the first two rounds at Valhalla Golf Club, missing the cut by one shot.

Rahm finished 9-over and tied for 45th at the Masters.

Also cleaning out his locker was Phil Mickelson, who was 4-over after shooting 72 Friday. Mickelson has missed cuts in three majors and finished 43rd and 58th in two others since his runner-up finish in the 2023 Masters.

DeChambeau, Bermester and Koepka are in best position to make a run this weekend. Xander Schauffele led the tournament at 12-under after 36 holes, followed by Collin Morikawa at 11-under.

DeChambeau and Bermester were among those who shot a 65 in the second round, which concluded Saturday morning. DeChambeau, who won the 2020 U.S. Open, entered the third round tied for third. Bermester is tied for eighth after an eagle on No. 18 early Saturday. He is the highest LIV golfer among those who received a special exemption.

Koepka, the five-time major winner, is tied for 12th. He is the lone golfer to capture a major since joining LIV, that coming in last year's PGA Championship at Oak Hill in Rochester, N.Y.

Lucas Herbert, whose best major finish is 13th, fired a 67 to move to 6-under and a tie for 18th. Smith, the 2022 British Open champion, is tied for 29th at 4-under.

Other LIV golfers inside the cut line: Patrick Reed at 3-under; Tyrrell Hatton and Martin Kaymer at 2-under; and Dustin Johnson, Joaquin Niemann and Taylor Gooch made it on the number.

Johnson is looking to bounce back after missing the cut at the Masters at 13-over. He needed four birdies in his final six holes to make the cut on the number.

Others missing the cut: Adrian Meronk David Puig and Andy Ogletree.

The best showing for LIV Golf in a major was the 2023 Masters when Koepka and Mickelson were second and Reed placed fourth.

Tom D'Angelo is a senior sports columnist and golf writer for The Palm Beach Post. He can be reached at tdangelo@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: LIV golfers faring well at PGA Championship, here's who made the cut