Brickbat: Consider It a Loan

Former federal corrections officer Andy Steven Johnson has pleaded guilty to theft by an employee of the U.S. and wire fraud. While working at the United States Penitentiary in Atlanta, Johnson took an inmate's cellphone, opened CashApp, and sent $300 to his own CashApp account. He later transferred the money into his checking account. Johnson also applied for and received a Paycheck Protection Program loan of nearly $16,000 for a business that didn't exist. He is scheduled to be sentenced in February.

