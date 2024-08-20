Brazil senator withdraws proposal to hike taxes on shareholder remuneration

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The Brazilian senator overseeing a bill regulating payroll tax waivers withdrew from the text a proposal to hike taxes on the so-called "interest on equity" (known locally as JCP) payments, the latest version of the bill showed on Tuesday.

Senator Jaques Wagner had included last week a proposal to raise the income tax on the JCP, a form of remuneration to shareholders, to 20% from 15%, which has drawn opposition from lawmakers. The bill is expected to be voted by senators later on Tuesday.

