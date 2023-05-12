Black couple accused of smelling like weed forced to leave restaurant. They’re suing.

A couple was forced to leave their table at a Memphis restaurant because a manager twice accused them of smelling like weed, according to a federal lawsuit.

The couple, who are both Black, didn’t realize the Houston’s Restaurant manager, who is white, was speaking to them when she first asked them to leave over the smell of marijuana, the lawsuit says.

The pair, who were visiting from Mississippi, denied they smelled like weed, a complaint filed May 11 in federal court says.

When the manager returned to their table on Aug. 7 with a police officer, she made them leave the restaurant, saying “you smell like weed,” according to the complaint.

Now, Dechandria Bass and Dwan Brown have filed a $1 million lawsuit against Hillstone Restaurant Group, Inc., the company running Houston’s, its general manager and the manager who forced them to leave the establishment, the complaint shows.

The couple accuses the defendants of racial discrimination and racial profiling by denying to serve them food and beverages and accusing them of smelling like weed without evidence. Bass and Brown are both seeking $500,000 each in damages.

McClatchy News contacted Hillstone Restaurant Group for comment on May 12 and didn’t immediately receive a response.

The company told WHBQ-TV in a statement that it is aware of the lawsuit but declined to comment on the pending litigation.

“Our company does not discriminate,” the statement said. “We are proud that guests of all races choose to dine regularly at Houston’s Memphis and appreciate our hospitality.”

The case stems from when Bass and Brown sat down at Houston’s while on a trip visiting Brown’s mother and cousin in Memphis, according to the complaint.

Moments after they joined Brown’s mother and cousin at the table, the manager, who would soon accuse them of smelling like marijuana, initially walked by, the complaint says.

Marijuana use is illegal in Tennessee.

The second time the manager approached their table and made the weed accusation with a police officer present, Bass and Brown were escorted outside, according to the complaint.

While outside, a second police officer told them the manager “regularly interacted this way towards Black patrons,” the complaint says.

The defendants publicly shamed the couple and subjected them to humiliation witnessed by other customers, the complaint says.

Bass and Brown are seeking damages for embarrassment, emotional distress and mental anguish they experienced as a result of the incident, according to the complaint.

“Defendants did not provide Plaintiffs with food and services on the same basis as similarly situated white customers,” the complaint says.

Hillstone Restaurant Group operates several restaurants nationwide, including additional Houston’s restaurants in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and New Jersey.

Bug-infested facility prepared contaminated crabmeat that was sold across US, feds say

Morgue worker shared graphic photos with 20,000 Instagram followers, NY lawsuit says

WWE writer fired for objecting to racist stereotypes in wrestling scenes, lawsuit says