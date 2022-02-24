Biden responds to Russia's invasion of Ukraine: 'The world will hold Russia accountable'

President Biden condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin after the country carried out military operations in Ukraine Wednesday evening (Thursday morning local time).

"The world will hold Russia accountable," Biden said in a pair of tweets Wednesday, moments after Russia carried out the military action.

"President Putin’s actions demand a firm response. That’s why we’re imposing full blocking sanctions on VEB and Russia’s military bank, cutting off Russia from western financing, imposing sanctions on elites, and more," Biden added in another tweet. "We will continue to escalate sanctions if Russia escalates."

The U.S. president also called on international allies to respond.

"Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way," he added.





In a separate statement, Biden described the attack as "unprovoked and unjustified."

"The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces," Biden said via the White House.

"I will be monitoring the situation from the White House this evening and will continue to get regular updates from my national security team," he added. "Tomorrow, I will meet with my G7 counterparts in the morning and then speak to the American people to announce the further consequences the United States and our Allies and partners will impose on Russia for this needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security. We will also coordinate with our NATO Allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the Alliance."