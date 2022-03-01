Biden must be 'strong, unambiguous' during State of the Union as Putin watching 'closely': defense expert

During the 2022 State of the Union address, President Biden must demonstrate the United States' "strong, unambiguous" resolve to come to the aid of Ukraine against Russia's invasion into the sovereign state, as Russian President Vladimir Putin will be looking on "closely," according to a top former Department of Defense official.

Biden is set to deliver his first State of the Union address at the Capitol Tuesday during which he is expected to highlight his administration's clean energy priorities and propose solutions to fight growing nationwide inflation.

However, the speech is likely to be overshadowed by the ongoing military invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Biden needs to demonstrate "resolve and commitment" during the State of the Union speech Tuesday evening in regard to standing up to Russia as its invasion continues, Dr. James Anderson told Fox News Digital in an interview Monday.

Anderson, who served as the acting undersecretary of defense for policy at the Department of Defense (DOD) under the former President Trump administration, led the formulation and coordination of national security policy within DOD.

The defense expert told Fox News Digital that it is imperative that Biden, during his speech, "clarify what is at stake" to the American people and the world, in part, because all eyes will be on the president, including Putin himself.

This is a "big moment" for the United States, as Putin will be looking "closely" at what Biden says during his speech, Anderson explained.

In addition, the former undersecretary said that Biden must encourage Europe to "continue to step up" to assist Ukraine.

When asked about what more the U.S. could do to force Putin out of Ukraine, Anderson said that Biden must lead the country in providing support, including lethal weapons, to Ukraine's military.

Beyond sanctions, the U.S. must "show that is it going to lead the effort to make sure the Ukrainian military gets what it needs to expel Russian forces," he told Fox News Digital.

There are a variety of land routes into Ukraine and ways for the U.S. to get materials into the country and increase the supply routes, according to Anderson.

Anderson said Biden must demonstrate during his State of the Union speech a "strong, unambiguous" commitment from the United States to helping Ukraine and standing up to Putin’s advance.

Biden’s address is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday.