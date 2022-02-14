Bernie Sanders uses Super Bowl tweet to push Biden to cancel student loan debt

Sen. Bernie Sanders called for President Biden to cancel student debt in a Super Bowl tweet referencing how much the loan refinancing company SoFi spent to advertise at the stadium.

"How does it happen that SoFI, a student loan re-financing company, could spend $625 million to put its name on the LA Rams football stadium when 45 million Americans are drowning in $1.8 trillion in student debt?" Sanders tweeted during the first quarter of the Super Bowl on Sunday. "Today would be a good day for the President to cancel student debt."

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during the news conference in the Capitol on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, to announce legislation which would require the president to consult with congressional leaders and obtain congressional authorization before exercising certain national security powers. hoto by Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

WARREN, PROGRESSIVES ESCALATE PRESSURE ON BIDEN TO CANCEL STUDENT LOANS

Sanders has been one of the most outspoken supporters of canceling student loan debt and proposed a plan in 2019 to eliminate all $1.6 trillion in student debt held by Americans by levying a tax on Wall Street banks.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). (Photo by Melina Mara-Pool/Getty Images)

"This proposal will make it possible for every person in America to get a college education no matter what their financial situation," Sanders said. "We will make a full and complete education a fundamental right."

RESUMING STUDENT LOAN PAYMENTS WITHOUT DEBT FORGIVENESS WOULD BE 'DISASTROUS,' DEMOCRATS WARN

As a presidential candidate, Joe Biden advocated for canceling $10,000 worth of federal student loan debt per borrower. But voters expressed little confidence in a recent poll that he will deliver on this campaign promise in 2022.

While 21% of U.S. adults said that Biden will make "some" or "a lot" of progress in delivering student loan forgiveness this year, the vast majority (59%) believe he will make little or no headway in canceling student debt.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks while joining the White House Covid-19 Response Team's call with the National Governors Association: Ken Cedeno/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images Ken Cedeno/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A number of House Democrats have also urged President Biden to forgive student loans through an executive order on Twitter last month, including Reps. Ilhan Omar , D-Minn.; Pramila Jayapal , D-Wash.; and Ayanna Pressley , D-Mass.

Fox Business contributed to this report