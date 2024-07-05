Atos says secures short-term funding through syndication agreements

(Reuters) - French technology company Atos said on Friday it had successfully secured short-term financing via two tranches of loans from creditors, adding it still expected to reach a final restructuring agreement this month.

"These additional tranches of €225 million ($243.41 million) and €350 million of revolving credit facility are subject to an amendment of the facilities previously provided by a group of bondholders, which is expected to be signed shortly," it said in a statement.

The company also said it had obtained a waiver from banks under a 1.5 billion euro term loan.

($1 = 0.9244 euros)

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho, editing by Tassilo Hummel)