Have a question to ask a therapist? Submit it here!

These days, managing relationships can feel more complicated than ever. From texting to social media to actual in-person conversations, it can be hard to know what to say, how to say it and how to process your emotions throughout it all.

That's where psychotherapist and TODAY contributor Niro Feliciano comes in. Niro regularly joins the TODAY show to offer advice on communication, relationships, anxiety, boundary setting and more.

But now, Niro is bringing her expertise to a new column for TODAY.com, where she'll be discussing a range of topics, often leaning on her own personal experience as a wife and mom of four.

So, we want to know what kinds of questions you'd like a therapist to answer for you. Annoyed by a nosy mother-in-law? Is your teenager pulling away sooner than you expected? What about your overbearing boss who won't stop texting you on weekends?

Niro wants to help you navigate scenarios like these and more — no topic is off limits! So submit your questions here, and Niro may address it in an upcoming column.

