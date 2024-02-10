Argentina's Milei calls on two officials to resign after reform setback

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine President Javier Milei on Friday called for two government officials to resign, saying he needed greater commitment to his agenda after congress rejected his reform package earlier in the week.

Milei, a self-defined anarcho-capitalist who took office in December, called for Mining Secretary Flavia Royon and Osvaldo Giordano, head of the country's ANSES social insurance agency, to step down.

"The inherited economic crisis and the current historical moment require public officials committed to the modernization, simplification and de-bureaucratization of the State", Milei's office said in statement on X calling for the resignations.

Congress' rejection of the omnibus bill on Tuesday marked a major setback for Milei, who has accused opposition lawmakers of "betrayal".

He argues the bill, which included provisions to allow the privatization of state entities and more presidential powers, is necessary to rescue Argentina from economic crisis.

Giordano said on X that he regretted not having enough time to implement planned changes at ANSES. "I wish the president a great administration and wherever I go I will continue to work for the good of Argentina," he said.

Royon, who had served as an official under the previous Peronist government, did not immediately respond publicly or to Reuters' request for comment.

Milei is currently traveling abroad. On Friday he was in Rome, where he is scheduled to meet with his countryman Pope Francis.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Sarah Morland; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)