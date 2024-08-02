Apple shares edge higher in Frankfurt dodging broad sell-off

LONDON (Reuters) - Apple shares sat out the rout in tech stocks on Friday, rising 0.3% in Frankfurt after the company said its third-quarter iPhone sales were better than expected and forecast more gains.

Its shares had risen in after-hours trading on Thursday on Wall Street. Fellow tech companies Amazon and Intel saw their shares tumble both in U.S. extended trading and in Frankfurt, after their results.

Amazon shares were down almost 8% in Frankfurt on Friday, while Intel stock was down 21%.

(Reporting by Alun John, editing by Amanda Cooper)