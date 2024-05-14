Amazon Web Services CEO Adam Selipsky to step down

Adam Selipsky, CEO of Amazon’s cloud computing business, will step down from his role next month, the company announced Tuesday.

Matt Garman, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Amazon Web Services, will succeed Selipsky after he exits the company on June 3, Amazon said.

In a memo to employees, Selipsky said he was leaving AWS after about 14 years to spend more time with his family, and said “the future is bright” for the juggernaut cloud business.

“Given the state of the business and the leadership team, now is an appropriate moment for me to make this transition, and to take the opportunity to spend more time with family for a while, recharge a bit, and create some mental free space to reflect and consider the possibilities,” Selipsky wrote.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy wrote in a separate memo that Selipsky has “deftly led the business” and said Garman has “an unusually strong set of skills and experiences for his new role.”

In 2021, after Amazon announced that Jassy would take the helm from Jeff Bezos as Amazon’s CEO, many people speculated that it was Garman who would replace Jassy as the head of AWS. Instead, Amazon tapped Selipsky, then the CEO of Salesforce-owned data visualization software maker Tableau, for the role.