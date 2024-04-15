Alfa Romeo changes name of new 'Milano' model to ease tensions with Italy

MILAN (Reuters) - Stellantis-brand Alfa Romeo will change the name of its new "Milano" model to "Junior" to ease tensions with Italy's government, which last week criticised the choice of an Italian sounding name for a vehicle built in Poland.

"Although we think the 'Milano' name met all legal requirements, we took the decision to change it to 'Junior' to ease relations with the Italian government," Alfa Romeo's CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato said in a press conference.

Italian Industry Minister Adolfo Urso on Thursday, one day after Alfa Romeo's first EV was officially launched in Milan, said its name violated an Italian law that targets "Italian sounding" products that falsely claim to be Italian.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Alvise Armellini)