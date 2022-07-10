Ads for massage and penis injections cost a Miami nursing assistant her license

Full body massages, lymphatic drainage massages and penis girth enhancement treatments all are outside the limitations of a certified nursing assistant license, which is why a Miami CNA no longer has her license.

The Florida Board of Nursing revoked the license that Guety Lazarre’s online profile said she acquired on Nov. 11, 2019 in a final order that filed June 29. That final order said the facts in the administrative complaint weren’t in dispute.

In the administrative complaint, the Florida Department of Health said in June 2021 and August 2021 Lazarre had websites advertising the aforementioned treatments as well as “massages for post-op recovery.” The penis bulking, the complaint quoted the advertisement as saying, would be done by “use [of] a pressurized pen to inject hyaluronic acid fillers into the penis.”

The complaint said both massage therapy and “injecting materials into the human body” are “beyond the scope permitted by law of a certified nursing assistant.