Accenture names insider Angie Park as new CFO

(Reuters) - Accenture said on Tuesday that Angie Park, currently leading its Business and Commercial Finance division, will take on the role of the company's CFO on Dec. 1, replacing KC McClure.

Park, who has been with Accenture for nearly 30 years now, had previously served as the IT services provider's CFO for Accenture Technology Services and Investor Relations division.

Accenture also announced other internal appointments, including its Chief Executive for Technology Karthik Narain, who will now take on the added role of chief technology officer from Sept. 1.

The company cut its fiscal-year 2024 revenue forecast in March as economic uncertainty prompts clients to curb spending on its consulting services, expecting revenue growth in the range of 1% to 3%, from its earlier growth forecast of 2% to 5%.

Accenture's new bookings, a key indicator of future revenue, fell 2% to $21.58 billion for the second quarter, while revenue for its Communications, Media & Technology segment fell 8% year-over-year.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Mexico City; Editing by Alan Barona)