PM Johnson promises to 'level up' UK with post-pandemic plans in 'Queen's Speech'

Elizabeth Piper and William James

By Elizabeth Piper and William James 

  LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to tackle inequality and "level up" the country on Tuesday with a post-pandemic raft of laws presented by Queen Elizabeth to parliament. 

  In a ceremony stripped back because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the queen, who wore a day dress instead of the usual robes and crown, read out the bills the government hopes to pass during the next year on everything from job creation and healthcare to stripping back post-Brexit bureaucracy. 

  After travelling to parliament by car rather than the traditional horse and carriage, the queen, in her first major public appearance since the death of her husband Prince Philip last month, read out the government's agenda for the new parliamentary year. 

  "My government's priority is to deliver a national recovery from the pandemic that makes the United Kingdom`stronger, healthier and more prosperous that before," the 95-year-old monarch said, addressing lawmakers from the throne in the upper chamber of parliament, the House of Lords. 

  "To achieve this, my government will level up opportunities across all parts of the United Kingdom, supporting jobs, businesses and economic growth and addressing the impact of the pandemic on public services." 

  In the 18 months since Johnson's Conservatives were re-elected with a big parliamentary majority, his agenda has been eclipsed by the pandemic, which caught his government off guard and has absorbed many of its resources for making policy. 

  With Britain's vaccination programme now far ahead of many other countries and the spread of the virus at low levels, Johnson, 56, is keen to revive his 'levelling up' agenda and re-set a premiership also clouded by accusations of cronyism. 

  In an introduction to the pages of government pledges, Johnson said: "The crisis has in no way diminished the government's ambition or appetite for change... We have been given an historic opportunity to change things for the better." 

  "RHETORIC INTO REALITY" 

  After completing Britain's exit from the European Union at the end of 2020, Johnson has wanted to showcase what he sees as the benefits of Brexit. But he has so far been unable to match a pledge made in the 2016 Brexit referendum campaign of handing the health service 350 million pounds ($494 million) a week. 

  His government will instead try to reduce what it saw as excessive EU bureaucracy by streamlining state aid and procurement rules so it can target funds to ailing businesses more quickly and directly. 

  Also part of the government's strategy to "build back better" from the coronavirus pandemic are education reforms to help adults access life-long learning - seen by ministers as key to reshaping the British workforce. 

  On climate change, the government reaffirmed its commitment to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, a pledge it hopes will spur other nations to cut their emission targets before a United Nations climate summit in November in Scotland. 

  Much of Tuesday's 'Queen's Speech' comprised policies and proposals already flagged, prompting the opposition Labour Party to challenge the government to turn its "rhetoric into reality". 

  Others criticised the omission of thorny issues such as the provision of social care to the elderly, disabled and others, which successive governments have avoided tackling. The government said it would make reform proposals for the sector in 2021. 

  "We are bitterly disappointed that social care only got a passing mention in today's Queen Speech," said Edel Harris, chief executive of the learning disability charity Mencap. 

  "Where's the ambition and funding when people are being left without the vital care and support they need to get by?" 

  ($1 = 0.7078 pounds) 

  (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and William JamesEditing by Bernadette Baum and Gareth Jones) 

Tags
Scroll to continue with contentAD

Products We Love

Buy It
blank

No Product to Display

Buy It
Buy It
Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret V-wire Teddy

Buy It
Buy It
Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret The Satin PJ

Buy It
Buy It
Allbirds

Allbirds

Buy It
Buy It
Sorry I Was On Mute t-shirt

Sorry I Was On Mute t-shirt

Buy It
Buy It
Krewe

Krewe

Buy It
Buy It
J.CREw

J.CREw

Buy It
Buy It
MiaDonna

MiaDonna

Buy It
Buy It
Tiffany & CO

Tiffany & CO

Buy It
Buy It
Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Buy It
Buy It
Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Buy It
Buy It
x

x

Buy It
Buy It
x

x

Buy It
Buy It
x

x

Buy It
Buy It
x

x

Buy It
Buy It
x

x

Buy It
Buy It
x

x

Buy It
Buy It
x

x

Buy It
Buy It
x

x

Buy It
Buy It
x

x

Buy It
Buy It
x

x

Buy It
Buy It
x

x

Buy It
Buy It
x

x

Buy It
Buy It
x

x

Buy It
Buy It
x

x

Buy It
Buy It
x

x

Buy It
Buy It
Carolina Herrera

Carolina Herrera

Buy It
Buy It
Tatcha

Tatcha

Buy It
Buy It
JOAH

JOAH

Buy It
Buy It
KATE SPADE NEW YORK In Full Bloom Eau de Parfum

KATE SPADE NEW YORK In Full Bloom Eau de Parfum

Buy It
Buy It
Tory Burch Love Relentlessly Fou de Toi

Tory Burch Love Relentlessly Fou de Toi

Buy It
Buy It
YSL Beauty Rouge Volupté Shine Oil-in-Stick

YSL Beauty Rouge Volupté Shine Oil-in-Stick

Buy It
Buy It
Merle Norman cleansing cream

Merle Norman cleansing cream

Buy It
Buy It
Blend Blossom Blush from Jill Stuart

Blend Blossom Blush from Jill Stuart

Buy It
Buy It
Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet Eau De Toilette Spray

Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet Eau De Toilette Spray

Buy It
Buy It
Michael Kors Sparkling Blush

Michael Kors Sparkling Blush

Buy It
Buy It
Burberry Her Eau de Parfum

Burberry Her Eau de Parfum

Buy It
Buy It
Chanel Chance Eau De Parfum Spray

Chanel Chance Eau De Parfum Spray

Buy It
Buy It
Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau De Parfum Spray

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau De Parfum Spray

Buy It
Buy It
Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne

Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne

Buy It
Buy It
Miu Miu Twist Eau de Parfum

Miu Miu Twist Eau de Parfum

Buy It
Buy It
Jimmy Choo Floral Eau de Toilette

Jimmy Choo Floral Eau de Toilette

Buy It
Buy It

Jouer Sheer Pigment Lip Gloss

Buy It
Buy It
Marin Bee

Marin Bee HONEY BUTTER Head to Toe Hydration

Buy It
Buy It
Nordstrom

SPACE.NK.apothecary Oribe Gold Mine Set

Buy It
Buy It
Sephora

CIATÉ LONDON Mini Mani Month Nail Set

Buy It
Buy It
Sephora

MOUNT LAI Rose Quartz Facial Spa Set

Buy It
Buy It

BECCA x Chrissy Teigen Lip Icing Glow Gloss Kit

Buy It
Buy It

JO MALONE LONDON™ Christmas Ornament Duo

Buy It
Buy It
Target

Olay Foaming Whip Shea Butter Body Wash

Buy It
Buy It

Pulleez Hair Ties

Buy It
Buy It
Pinch

Pinch

Buy It
Buy It
Charles Smith Wines

Charles Smith Wines

Buy It
Buy It
.

.

Buy It
Buy It
The Citizenry

The Citizenry

Buy It
Buy It

Montblanc Fine Stationery #147 18-Month Weekly Diaries

Buy It
Buy It
The Home Depot

Nest Cam Indoor Smart Wi-Fi Security Camera (3-Pack)

Buy It
Buy It
Verizon

Verizon Palm

Buy It
Buy It

Furbo Dog Camera

Buy It
Buy It

Lenovo Lenovo Smart Plug

Buy It
Buy It

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker

Buy It
Buy It

Portal Plus from Facebook

Buy It
Buy It

Google Home

Buy It
Buy It

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

Buy It
Buy It

Oculus Go Standalone Virtual Reality Headset

Buy It
Buy It

Kindle E-reader

Buy It
Buy It
.

Nido Notte Italia Throw

Buy It
Buy It
.

Wayf Faux Fur Trim Coat

Buy It
Buy It

NORDSTROM AT HOME Kennebunk Bliss Plush Throw

Buy It
Buy It
El Guapo

El Guapo BUILD YOUR OWN SYRUPS SET

Buy It
Buy It
Domenica Fiore

Domenica Fiore Novello di Notte

Buy It
Buy It
FTD

FTD I'll Be Home™ Bouquet

Buy It
Buy It
target

Ferrero Rocher Fine Hazelnut Chocolates 24ct

Buy It
Buy It

ban.do 2019 MEDIUM 12-MONTH ANNUAL PLANNER

Buy It
Buy It
Hermés Wool & Cashmere Pillows

Hermés Wool & Cashmere Pillows

Buy It
Buy It
Amazon

Field Roast: 101 Artisan Vegan Meat Recipes to Cook, Sh…

Buy It