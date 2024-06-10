He Killed His Wife, and Then His Girlfriend Disappeared. Police Just Found Human Remains Where He Used to Live

Brian Giles was convicted of murdering his wife Nancy. Subsequently, police searched his former home and found other unidentified human remains

Authorities found human remains in the former home of a Pennsylvania man who was convicted of killing his wife and whose girlfriend disappeared nearly four years ago.

Brian Giles was convicted on Thursday, June 6, of murder his wife Nancy Giles, whose remains were found in a shallow grave months after her disappearance in 2018, per WJAC, WTAJ and The Tribune Democrat.

On Friday, police searched a Johnston, Pa., residence where Brian formerly lived, and found human remains, the outlets reported, citing ​​Cambria County authorities.

The murder case against Brian dates back to October 2018 when Nancy went missing, per The Tribune Democrat and WJAC.

Months after her disappearance, Nancy’s remains were found in a shallow grave near Johnstown in May 2019, The Tribune Democrat, WJAC and the Daily American reported.

While there were no immediate charges against Brian, he continued to remain on law enforcement’s radar in connection with an assault charge against his then-girlfriend Jilly Todaro, according to a detailed timeline produced by The Tribune Democrat. That charge was subsequently dropped.

On one occasion, Todaro herself was charged with assault alongside Brian, per the outlet.

Following reports of assaults by the couple on each other, Todaro was reported missing from their shared residence in December 2020.

In February 2021, police found a clump of human hair in a bucket in the residence as well as a letter purportedly written by Todaro that made it seem like she left of her own accord, per The Tribune Democrat’s archive.

Later that year, Brian was sentenced to several months in prison following a misdemeanor conviction for making terroristic threats after he threatened a woman he would kill her, per the archive.

In May 2022, three years after Nancy's remains were found, investigators charged Brian with murder in connection with Nancy’s death, per WJAC and The Tribune Democrat.

Soon after the verdict on Thursday, police allege Brian made a "concerning" comment that prompted the search in his old apartment, WTAJ reported.

Authorities have not identified whose remains were found.

“This is going to be a lengthy investigation and methodical process in removing these remains,” Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said, per The Tribune Democrat.

No charges have been filed in connection with Todaro's disappearance, per FOX 43 and The Associated Press.

