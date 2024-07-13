Zillow's chief economist says short-term tactics like house flipping won't work anymore as prices continue to rise — use these 3 simple methods to build your wealth instead

We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence.

In the current U.S. housing market, Zillow Chief Economist Skylar Olsen advises investors to seek out investments in areas with long term prospects and avoid the get-rich-quick scheme that comes along with house flipping.

In an interview with Business Insider in March she warned investors not partake in strategies that depend on short hold periods, saying: "It wasn't a big deal when mortgage rates were down at 3% and home values were growing like crazy. Flipping was easy. With those two things flipped, flipping is not an easy strategy."

Olsen attributed her case against home flipping to high mortgage rates, which can cut into profit margins on a deal especially when combined with closing costs.

And the latest news on home prices will hit any first-time homebuyers or investors particularly hard. According to Realtor.com the median home sale price in May was $442,500, rising slightly from April’s median price.

If you’re a real estate investor looking to keep some skin in the game or opting for alternatives, here’s three ways you can generate positive cash flow.

Buy, hold and build equity

The simple fact is that people can’t afford to buy houses. As mortgage rates hover above 6% and house prices remain high, affordability and demand have suppressed.

Olsen thinks real estate investors should adopt a buy-and-hold strategy to ride out the tumultuous market — and build cash flow along the way.

By holding onto your home and putting more money toward paying off your mortgage, you can build home equity — the difference between how much your home is worth and how much you owe on your mortgage.

If you don’t have the cash to purchase property, there are still ways to enter the real estate market.

Tap into essentials-based commercial real estate

A report by First National Realty Partners — a private equity firm — found that in times of market stress, you can both buy great properties at a discount and acquire higher quality properties more easily than in normal markets.

Optimize your portfolio

If you’re looking for a way to break into real estate investing but want to grow your savings first, passive investing is a great place to start.

