YouTube megastar MrBeast called on the government for more action on housing as he builds 100 homes for Americans in need — here’s how you can invest for the future you want

Though Jimmy Donaldson, also known as Mr. Beast on his incredibly successful YouTube channel, is currently being criticized for his handling of a recent controversy involving his former employee Ava Kris Tyson, he’s no stranger to publicly handing out — and receiving — criticism on his various social media accounts.

Recently, a project to build 100 houses for needy families, was added to his resume of philanthropic endeavors. He has built a name for himself through his charitable actions having previously previously paid for cataract surgery for 1,000 patients in need and given $10,000 away to an unhoused person — among many other projects.

Despite a reported net worth of more than $100 million, Donaldson was called to defend his recent charitable actions by his fans on social media. In his response on X.com, he called for the government to do more to fix the country’s housing problem.

“When we help people (such as funding cataract surgery for 1,000 people, building 100 houses, 100 wells, etc.), people get mad and say I shouldn’t be doing this and governments should … Yes, ideally a YouTuber isn’t the one fixing these issues, but I'm not just gonna stand by and do nothing,” Donaldson posted.

Generosity often starts from a place of wealth

Jimmy Donaldson simply wouldn’t be in the position he’s in to donate money to these incredible causes without first creating an incredibly powerful income stream. Donaldson’s investment strategies aren’t as well-known as his philanthropic efforts. That’s perhaps on purpose, with much of his persona built on being a man of the people.

However, for those looking to build wealth like Donaldson, there are tried-and-true methods. Investing in equities, for example, either via trading or long-term buy-and-hold investing, is often a key focus for investors looking to grow their wealth.

For instance, tastytrade is a platform that provides a competitive margin base rate, and no additional charges for broker-assisted trades. It also allows investors to benefit from tools such as curve analysis and order chains.

tastytrade takes the guesswork out of timing specific trades and moves in the market. For those looking for a platform that is beginner-friendly but powerful enough for the experienced trader, this is a top option to consider.

Housing matters

For Donaldson, it’s pretty clear his stance on housing is that it’s a human right. But the reality is that households that own real estate are disproportionately wealthier than those that don’t.

Real estate is an asset class that’s provided incredible wealth accumulation over the long-term for those in high income brackets. For those who want to benefit from the investment potential of real estate, but don’t have the funds for a downpayment, platforms such as Fundrise provide investors with the opportunity to participate in a diversified real estate portfolio of well-located single-family rentals, multifamily apartments and industrial properties in attractive areas around the U.S.

Fundrise is a private market firm that makes investing in real estate easily accessible with their exclusive eREITs and an approachable minimum investment. To get started, simply sign up and answer a few questions about yourself and your investing preferences. From there, Fundrise’s experts will suggest a portfolio best suited to your goals and risk tolerance.

Arrived is another accessible option for investors looking to make their hard-earned dollars work for them in the real estate market, without assuming the responsibilities of a landlord. This Jeff Bezos-backed company provides an easy-to-use platform with SEC-qualified investments in assets like rental homes and vacation rentals.

With Arrived, you can browse a curated selection of homes, each vetted for their appreciation and income potential. Once you find a property you like, just choose the number of shares you want to buy and start investing in real estate with just $100.

In spite of pushback from commenters, Donaldson seems likely to continue sharing his wealth with those in need. If you have the same philanthropic urge, growing your wealth with a strong investment portfolio will allow you to generate wealth and do the most good for others.

