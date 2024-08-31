Even if you're contributing to a 401(k), investing aggressively and prioritizing your savings, here are 3 retirement-planning fouls you might still be committing

Retirement can be an exciting milestone, but it requires thorough planning.

The good news is that 68% of Americans feel confident in their ability to have enough money to live comfortably in retirement, according to a 2024 survey by the Employee Benefit Research Institute.

But this also tells us that nearly one-third of Americans have doubts about their ability to live well during their senior years.

If your goal is to enjoy retirement to the fullest and avoid financial worries, you need to ensure that your plan serves your needs. That means steering clear of these three potential mistakes.

1. Only contributing to tax-advantaged accounts

There are many benefits to saving for retirement through an IRA or 401(k) plan. With a traditional IRA or 401(k), contributions up to the annual IRS limit may be tax-deductible, and your investment grows tax-deferred.

But if you have all of your money in these accounts, you could run into trouble if you decide (or are forced) to retire early. In fact, according to Edward Jones, financial advisers across the industry report that 40% of their clients were forced into retirement.

Don’t overlook other savings vehicles

There are other savings vehicles outside of traditional retirement accounts that you can use to boost your savings and have more to fall back on during your golden years. For starters, by using a high interest savings vehicle like the Wealthfront Cash Account, you can make the most of the money you save for the future.

Wealthfront is an online brokerage offering a range of products from automated investing to cash accounts. Their high-yield cash account offers 5.00% APY — that’s 10x the national average — making it a great option to bulk up savings. You can fund your cash account with as little as $1 and bulk up your retirement fund.

CDs — or certificates of deposit — are another type of savings account worth considering. They pay a fixed interest rate on cash you save for a set period of time, so you have the chance to earn high interest on your savings in just months.

A golden IRA option

With a Roth IRA or 401(k), contributions are made with after-tax dollars, but investment gains and withdrawals are completely tax-free. This offers flexibility in case your retirement plans shift. For this reason, it’s good to diversify your savings vehicles with assets like precious metals which have a low correlation to stocks and bonds.

You can open a gold IRA with help from the precious metals IRA specialists at Rosland Capital — an authorized dealer for the U.S. Mint — and diversify and stabilize your portfolio to secure your retirement fund. A gold IRA is a worthy alternative to a traditional IRA, as it offers the same tax benefits as an IRA, as well as the inflation-hedging properties of gold.

If you think this might be the right retirement choice for you, you can request a free information kit to learn more.

2. Choosing overly risky investments

You may be tempted to build a stock portfolio designed to beat the market, which is to say, delivering returns higher than the S&P 500 index.

But while you may want to take on some risk when saving for retirement, you don’t want to go overboard. Properly assembling a portfolio of individual stocks requires a lot of time and research. You also need to be willing to monitor your investments and rebalance your portfolio from year to year as needed.

For most investors, a more passive approach may be safer, such as investing in broad-based index funds, ETFs or index mutual funds. It’s a low-cost way to invest, and you’re getting an instantly diversified portfolio.

There are plenty of ways to make building a balanced portfolio easier, no matter what level of investor you are.

First off, you can use an app called Acorns to put your investments on autopilot.

Once you’ve downloaded the app and linked your bank account, the app will round up every purchase you make to the nearest dollar and invest the spare change into a diverse portfolio of ETFs. That way, you can work towards your savings goals a few cents at a time without even thinking about it.

Real estate is another investment option that has been known to produce steady returns, particularly in economically unsteady times.

And with Fundrise you can enjoy the cash flow of real estate without the bureaucratic annoyances of being a landlord.

Fundrise is a platform that gives you access to several different private funds, each calibrated for consistent growth and tailored to your unique investing preferences. Fundrise's real estate funds include a wide range of assets, including residential and commercial properties and real estate loans, ensuring diversification within your portfolio.

You can start investing with Fundrise by signing up and answering a few questions about yourself and your investing preferences and risk tolerance. Then Fundrise will suggest a portfolio best suited to your goals.

3. Sacrificing your near-term happiness to save more for the future

“Save now to enjoy life later.” The phrase is often uttered to motivate people to build large retirement nest eggs.

The problem with this mindset is that you don’t know what curveballs life has in store. So, while it certainly pays to prioritize retirement savings throughout your career, you also don’t want to sacrifice every other life goal you have just to build wealth for your senior years.

A better bet is to strike a balance. Sit down with a financial adviser to determine how much you should save each year. Then automate contributions to various accounts to hit that goal. But from there, give yourself permission to spend some of your money.

For financial advice catered to your specific financial needs and portfolio goals, you can search for an advisor through Zoe Financial.

Zoe Financial connects users with vetted financial advisors so that you can get professional advice on how to manage your finances and achieve your real-estate goals

When you answer a few questions about yourself, Zoe Financial will match you with a curated list of financial professionals, and you can book a free, no-obligation consultation to see if they’re the right fit to help you navigate your real estate goals.

