Young Americans ranked housing affordability as the top issue in deciding their presidential pick. Here’s why that matters — especially if you want to invest in real estate

If you’re feeling the financial squeeze these days, you’re certainly not alone. This should come as no surprise as we’re all contending with stubborn inflation, high borrowing costs, elevated home prices, and rising rents nationwide.

Last month, a Redfin survey asked U.S. homeowners and renters to rank issues from “very important” to “not important at all” as they relate to how they’ll vote in the upcoming presidential election.

“Strength of the overall economy” was the top issue, according to 89% of millennials, 94% of Gen Xers, and 95% of baby boomers. If you’re of an older generation, you might relate. However, the younger generation feels differently.

An outstanding 91% of younger Gen Z Americans are most concerned with a more specific issue: housing affordability.

“Housing affordability is a cornerstone of this year’s presidential election because even though the economy is fairly strong, unemployment is low and wages are rising, buying a home feels impossible for many Americans,” explained Redfin senior economist Elijah de la Campa last month.

Here’s why this matters so much to young Americans — and any aspiring homeowners or real estate investors too.

Mortgage rates and home prices

Consumer prices rose 3.3% in May from the same time a year ago, which is down from the peak of about 9%, but still higher than the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. The central bank has hiked interest rates in an attempt to bring prices back down and its policymakers project just one rate cut this year.

The Fed raising rates contributes to higher mortgage rates. In fact, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) recently reported that the monthly mortgage payment on a typical, existing single-family home with a 20% down payment was $2,037 in the first quarter. That’s an incredible 9.3% increase from a year ago.

But higher mortgage rates haven’t reduced demand and brought home prices down. Compared to one year ago, the national median single-family existing-home price climbed 5% to $389,400.

These hefty numbers can make the prospect of purchasing a home feel nearly impossible. But even if that’s the case for you, it doesn’t mean taking advantage of other lucrative real estate opportunities is totally out of the question.

You can still invest in residential properties without purchasing a home with firms like Cityfunds.

Cityfunds is the only investment platform that provides direct access to diversified portfolios of owner-occupied homes in the nation’s top cities such as Austin, Dallas, Miami, Tampa, Denver, Phoenix, and Nashville. As the home value appreciates, so does the value of Cityfunds equity investment alongside that of the homeowner.

For as little as $100, you can get a piece of real estate in your favourite city and enjoy quarterly returns without draining your bank account to purchase a home.

Homeownership is one thing, but if you think you’re off the hook as a renter, then think again. Rents across the U.S. have been rising at an average of 1.5 faster than wage growth since 2019, as per StreetEasy.

While this is unfortunate for a renter’s bank account, you can make the most of high rental prices by investing in rental properties through Arrived.

Backed by billionaires like Jeff Bezos, Arrived allows you to invest in fractional shares of rental properties and vacation homes without the hassle of being a landlord.

Getting started is simple: browse their curated selection of homes, choose the number of shares you’d like to purchase and start investing with as little as $100. From there, you can reap the rewards of investing in rental properties without having to deal with the operational responsibilities.

Having to manage properties and tenants is a barrier akin in size to the cost when it comes to real estate investments — whether it be residential or commercial properties. And with the economic pressure on, managing properties is the last thing people want to be worried about.

Another real estate alternative

Looking to make real estate a larger part of your portfolio?

Accredited investors have another solid option in commercial real estate with private equity firm First National Realty Partners (FNRP).

FNRP gives you access to necessity-based real estate such as grocery stores or health-care facilities. That means the properties are essential to the local community, often leased by national brands like Krogers, Walmart, or CVS, FNRP, and are more likely to stand the test of time amid economic volatility.

Once a deal is closed, FNRP’s team of experts manages every aspect of the property and deal, so you can enjoy the potential quarterly distributions and focus on finding your next big opportunity.

Biden’s current housing plan

In March, President Biden announced a plan to lower housing costs for working families. His 2025 fiscal year budget includes $258 billion in housing investments to “build or preserve over 2 million housing units.”

Among several initiatives, it proposes a $10,000 middle-class mortgage relief tax credit to first time home buyers, a one-year tax credit of up to $10,000 to middle-class families who sell their starter home, and $25,000 in down payment assistance to first-generation homebuyers.

If you want to boost — or start — your savings for a home given Biden’s plans, choosing the right vehicle for your savings makes all the difference.

One option for bulking up your home fund over a set period of time is by opening a CD through CD Valet.

CDs — or certificates of deposit — are a type of savings account that pay a fixed interest rate on cash you save for a set period of time, so you have the chance to earn high interest on your savings before your retirement begins.

With CD Valet – an online CD marketplace – you can shop and compare top certificate of deposit rates from multiple banks and credit unions nationwide.

Their extensive database shows the most competitive rates without bias, with daily rate updates and earnings calculators which give consumers an array of free tools to help them find the right CD to meet their savings goals.

CDs typically require you to keep the money in one place until it matures. And while this can be a useful tool for saving, sometimes it’s valuable to have easier access to your savings in case of emergency as you would with the money in a high-interest cash account, for instance.

Wealthfront is an online brokerage offering a range of products, uncluding cash accounts. With the Wealthfront Cash Account you can earn 5.00% APY — that’s 10x the national average — on your deposits.

To get started, all you need is a minimum deposit of $1 to start optimizing your savings.

If you’re not sure how best to take advantage of Biden’s plans for the housing market, consulting a trusted professional could be very beneficial when it somes who can help you develop a strategy for buying a home or any your other long-term financial goals.

Biden’s administration recently finalized the Retirement Security Rule, which is aimed at ensuring financial professionals are transparent and serve the best interests of their clients.

In that spirit, Domain Money is committed to matching you with an in-house financial advisor who will support you in making the best financial decisions for you. With Domain Money, their transparent flat-fee model ensures no hidden fees or pressure to purchase products.

Domain Money can be more helpful than ever as they connect you to affordable, vetted financial advisors that suit your needs.

