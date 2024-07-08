Where should you pull money from first in retirement? Here's the 'standard order' all US retirees need to know

We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. Some or all links contained within this article are paid links.

Retirement income and savings take many, many forms but don't come with a whole lot of instructions when it comes to which to tap first. Liquid savings? Stocks? Bonds? Home equity? Social Security?

Even the sale of equipment from a business can produce a good chunk of change, though where that comes in the pecking order assumes you have a pecking order in the first place.

Confused? It's understandable.

Everyone's retirement situation differs and there's no paint-by-numbers guide to pulling money in a foolproof sequence. Rather, a clear-eyed assessment of your situation — best done in conjunction with a finance professional — can help you make sense of where to start.

The good news is that certain rules of thumb apply to most retirees. This roadmap offers suggestions for drawing from the right sources at the right time, in the right order.

1. Cash

Cash is king for those who hope to kick off the golden years in royal style. If you've built cash reserves that surpass your emergency fund, start your withdrawals there.

For starters, cash doesn't work for you the way investments do. In fact, it loses value in direct proportion to inflation. The effects may startle you, as $2,000 in the year 2000 could purchase $3,600 worth of goods today if the money kept pace with the cost of living. But is cash sitting in a shoebox or a zero-interest checking account? It would still be worth $2,000 today.

One way to grow your savings is by putting your money into a high-interest account instead of just keeping it in a shoebox.

2. Taxable accounts

However, when buying and selling stocks, it’s important to remember how strategic losses can help you offset your gains, thereby maximizing your overall returns through tax savings.

3. Collectibles

Items such as vintage guitars and fine wines can appreciate wildly in value — but downturns in collectibles markets are also common. Either way, collectors with money tied up in such items will want to mark retirement as an ideal time to let go and collect on their patience.

Many Americans collect art but what if you could invest blue-chip artworks to give you a passive income source you can draw from in retirement?

If you’ve ever wondered why billionaires – like Jeff Bezos and Oprah – invest in fine art, it’s not just to have a pretty picture hanging on the wall. Fine art is another way you could diversify your portfolio – and it can even be done through purchasing fractional shares.

4. Tax-advantaged retirement accounts

Your last port of call for your retirement withdrawals should be your tax-advantaged accounts. While you may worry about hitting this bedrock financial storehouse, you can take comfort when you’ve done it in the right order after exercising the options mentioned above.

Pre-taxed accounts include traditional IRAs, 401(k)s, 403(b)s, 457s and SEP IRAs, along with Roth accounts (where taxes are paid upfront).

What to read next

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.