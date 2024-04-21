What's the threshold for a ‘good income’ in America? Dave Ramsey tells an Ohio woman that her $36K/year job doesn't qualify. Does yours?

What is a “good income”? It’s always been an important question but in the current economy it’s perhaps more pertinent. If prices are rising rapidly, are you earning enough money to support yourself or your family?

Recently, a guest on “The Ramsey Show” raised this question. Kelly, a 23-year-old from Ohio, believes she makes “good” money because she's able to save a reasonable amount every month. However, she was disappointed to hear Dave Ramsey describe her income as “low” in previous episodes with other guests.

Ramsey had a simple clarification — income is relative.

What’s a 'good' income?

Despite earning $36,000 annually after taxes from her position at a professional screen printing and embroidery shop, Kelly is diligently saving $1,100 each month for a down payment on her future home. Her hard work during her time at ministry school, juggling four jobs simultaneously, enabled her to avoid accruing any debt.

Kelly considers hers a “good income” but isn’t sure why Ramsey wouldn’t agree and is wondering if she needs to get another job.

“Good income is relative to the average household income in America, which is $78,000 right now.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median individual salary for full-time wage and salary workers is $1,145 per week, which is roughly $59,540 a year. By this measure, Kelly’s annual salary is 39.5% lower.

Even with a lower-than-average salary, Kelly could start building wealth by building some good financial habits.

Future destination

At 23, Kelly's $36,000 income suffices for now, but Ramsey advises planning for growth. Considering the steep rise in U.S. house prices—47.2% in a decade. If Kelly is aiming to buy a home one day, she must plan wisely.

According to Ramsey, she needs to look ahead and have a plan to boost that income. “What do you want the 33-year-old version of you to look like?” he asked. “Anything that’s not growing is dying.”

Homes are likely to be more expensive by the time Kelly is 33 years old, so she will need to make enough to afford one comfortably. If, like Kelly, you can’t afford to purchase a home in full right now, there are still other ways you can invest in real estate and build a passive stream of income.

