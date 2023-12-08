US economy adds 199,000 jobs as unemployment rate falls slightly

Photograph: Joshua Roberts/Reuters

The US workforce added 199,000 jobs last month as the world’s largest economy continues to grapple with higher interest rates.

Employment growth has been fading this year after the Federal Reserve launched an aggressive campaign to pull back inflation from its highest levels in a generation. Official data has bolstered hopes that the central bank will manage to guide the US economy to a so-called “soft landing”, where price growth normalises and recession is avoided.

Economists had expected non-farm payrolls to increase by about 180,000 jobs in November, up from a reading of 150,000 in October. Friday’s report still amounts to a deceleration from earlier in the year, when the labor force expanded by at least 200,000 jobs each month.

The headline unemployment rate stood at 3.7%, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, down from 3.9% the previous month.

It comes as policymakers plot the next steps of their campaign, with inflation slipping back towards the Fed’s 2% target. Some investors have expressed hope that the central bank will start cutting rates as soon as next year.

Jerome Powell, chairman of the Fed, stressed last month that it was “committed to achieving a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation sustainably down to 2% over time, and to keeping policy restrictive until we are confident that inflation is on a path to that objective”.

Ahead of Friday’s release, Nancy Vanden Houten, lead economist at Oxford Economics, suggested that November’s jobs data would probably be boosted by the end of two large strikes, the United Auto Workers six-week strike and the months-long actions by US writers and actors.

“Looking through strike-related noise, we expect the jobs report to be consistent with softening labor market conditions, allowing the Fed to forgo more rate increases,” she said. “We continue to think rate cuts are still several months away.”