Dave Ramsey told a frustrated young landlord to ditch the duplex and ‘go get a house’ — here are 3 ways to invest in real estate without the headaches of having tenants

We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. Some or all links contained within this article are paid links.

If you ask Dave Ramsey, there’s no room for dilly-dallying when it comes to real estate investments.

When a young Michigan landlord named Joe called into The Ramsey Show for advice about what to do with a duplex he no longer cares for, David Ramsey gave it to him straight.

“You’re out, you’re done,” the personal finance expert said.

Don't miss

Commercial real estate has beaten the stock market for 25 years — but only the super rich could buy in. Here's how even ordinary investors can become the landlord of Walmart, Whole Foods or Kroger

Cost-of-living in America is still out of control — use these 3 'real assets' to protect your wealth today, no matter what the US Fed does or says

These 5 magic money moves will boost you up America's net worth ladder in 2024 — and you can complete each step within minutes. Here's how

Joe bought the duplex with his girlfriend in the fall of 2020 for around $164,000. They’ve since lived in one of the units and rented out the other. They’ve done some renovations, and they expect they could sell the property for around $200,000 or more.

Joe admitted he was tired of having tenants — and of living underneath them — but he remained uncertain about how to handle his investment.

“I would sell the crap out of this thing,” Ramsey responded during the episode.

If you’re keen to invest in real estate, but like Joe, you’re not sure if you’re cut out for the landlord life, here are three other ways to get in on the action.

Necessity-based real estate

Necessity-based real estate investing is a great, stable option for getting in on the real estate game.

Unlike private properties or office buildings, necessity-based commercial real estate serves locals with essential goods and services — including large grocery store chains. This means that these types of property investments often come with more stable, long-term tenants than other forms of real estate investments.

That’s why First National Realty Partners (FNRP) specifically invests in necessity-based commercial real estate, including grocery-anchored shopping centers, workforce premium multi-family housing, and strategically-located industrial centers.

With a deep, growing portfolio of top brands, FNRP works with national brands such as Walmart, CVS, Publix, Kroger, WholeFoods, Target and more, making it easy to earn passive income from assets that never go out of style.

Read more: Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds

REITs

Investing in a real estate investment trust (REIT) is a way to profit from the real estate market without buying a physical property or dealing with any landlord duties.

Fundrise gives everyday investors access to an extensive portfolio of private real estate investments through their exclusive REITs, making it simple to take advantage of this lucrative investment.

With low minimum investments starting at $10, you gain access to Fundrise’s unique eREITs, made up of hundreds of well-located, highly-vetted residential real estate assets. Fundrise’s eREITs are designed to seize private real estate’s consistent income generating potential and deliver dividends on a quarterly basis.

Rental homes and vacation homes

According to Statista, U.S. vacation rental revenue is expected to grow at a rate of 1.65% from 2024-2028, with a projected market volume of $21.11 billion by 2028. And you have the chance to get in on this asset with real-estate investing platform Arrived.

Arrived is an online platform where you can invest in shares of rental homes and vacation rentals, so you can get into real estate without taking on the responsibilities of property management or homeownership.

Start by browsing their curated selection of homes, each vetted for their appreciation and income potential. Once you find a property you like, you can choose the number of shares you want to buy. Then you can sit back and let Arrived take care of everything else.

What to read next

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.