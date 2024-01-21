'There's no real good end': Wall Street bear says the US is in the 'greatest credit bubble of human history' — and it's going to pop. How to prepare your portfolio for a 'huge crash'

One of Wall Street’s biggest bears has delivered a scathing review of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy — accusing central bankers of creating the “greatest credit bubble in human history.”

Mark Spitznagel, chief investment officer of Universa Investments, believes the Fed has created a “tinderbox time bomb” that will explode into a mega inferno — in the shape of a major market crash — in the next few years.

Known for his pessimistic stance on the economy, Spitznagel has voiced his concerns about the nation’s monetary policy time and time again. But in a recent interview with New York Magazine’s Intelligencer he went in hard on the Fed and global central banks in general for how they’ve rebuilt since the Great Recession.

“Credit bubbles end. They pop. There's no way to stop them from popping,” he said, adding that the Fed has brought the economy to a place “where there’s no turning back.”

If you share Spitznagel’s incredibly bearish view on the state of the U.S. economy, here’s how you can prepare your portfolio to minimize your risk if there is a “huge crash.”

Preparing for a crash

Spitznagel likened the Fed's “constant monetary intervention” to forest fire suppression.

“Wildfires are an important, healthy part of the natural turnover in a forest ecosystem. They are essential,” he said. “And forest rangers suppress them, thinking that a wildfire is bad. Well, when you suppress it enough, it gets to a point where you can no longer afford to have any fires burn because they would be too big and too intense.”

That’s where the U.S. economy is at, according to Spitznagel.

If Spitznagel’s dire market predictions come true, you really don’t want to have all of your eggs in one basket — because that basket could easily go up in flames.

Diversifying your portfolio with a mix of assets — including stocks, bonds, real estate, and other alternative assets — will help you spread your risk. If you’re looking to get into the real estate game, platforms like First National Realty Partners(FNRP)* let you take advantage of the sector with professionally-vetted deals.

FNRP gives you access to necessity-based real estate — such as grocery stores or healthcare facilities. That means the properties are essential to the local community, often leased by national brands, and likely to remain desirable.

Once a deal is closed, FNRP’s team of experts manages the property*, so you can focus on finding more deals you love.

There are plenty of other ways to invest outside the stock market. You can check out our list of the Best Alternative Investment Platforms to explore different ways to diversify your portfolio.

When there’s a risk of a market crash, it can be a good idea to invest in a tangible asset like precious metals. Gold has long been touted as a safe haven asset during market uncertainty. With American Hartford Gold, you can open a Gold IRA to preserve your retirement fund and add some cushioning to your portfolio in case of a market crash.

It can also pay to keep some cash on hand. Cash reserves in your portfolio could be the difference between you holding fast through market turmoil or you having to sell your investments at a loss.

To find the right balance of cash versus stocks and other assets, consider speaking with an experienced financial professional.

With WiserAdvisor’s* free matching service, you can get professional advice on how to prepare your portfolio for all seasons. Just answer a few questions about yourself, and Wiser Advisor will match you with an expert who can help you reach your goals.*

