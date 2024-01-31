How telework is rescuing the government workforce

Under heavy pressure from Republicans in Congress, the Biden administration has been pressing federal agencies to get their staff back to the office. However, this pressure stands at odds with the just-released annual report based on fiscal year 2022 data by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), which manages the civil service of the federal government.

The report clearly demonstrates that forcing government employees to return to the office will dangerously undermine government performance. And the private sector, nonprofits, and state and local government agencies need to recognize that the statistics cited in the OPM report – the most thorough assessment of telework yet – apply to them just as much as to the federal government employees.

Telework has a profound impact on federal employee retention. According to the report, employees who engage in telework frequently, defined as anywhere from 100% to three days per pay period, show a high intention to stay in their roles, at a rate of 68%.

Telework is not just a desirable option but an essential component in retaining top talent in federal agencies.

This stands in contrast to those who telework less frequently (1 or 2 days per pay period), who exhibit a lower intention to stay at 61%. The gap widens further when considering those who do not telework at all, with their intention to stay dropping to 53%.

This data clearly demonstrates that telework is not just a desirable option but an essential component in retaining top talent in federal agencies.

The same applies to engagement. The Office of Personnel Management's report brings to light a significant disparity in engagement levels: 77% among frequent teleworkers as opposed to 59% for their non-teleworking counterparts. This gap illustrates how the option to telework fosters a deeper sense of belonging and investment in one's work, and points to the dangers of a mandated return to office.

The transition to telework had a positive effect on productivity and performance. Over 84% of employees and managers alike believe that telework improved the quality of work and customer satisfaction.

This consensus underscores the fact that telework, far from being a compromise, offers an enhancement to the traditional work model, fostering an environment where employees can thrive and deliver their best.

What explains improved performance? According to the report, with the flexibility to design their work environments and schedules, employees find themselves less prone to the typical distractions of a conventional office setting.

This reduction in distractions has a direct correlation with enhanced focus and efficiency. The autonomy afforded by telework enables employees to manage their time and tasks more effectively, leading to higher quality outputs. Performance reviews corroborate this trend, showing a marked improvement in work quality among teleworkers.

All of these benefits would be negated by the forced return to office plans.

OPM highlights the fiscal benefits of telework. While challenging to quantify precisely, the report estimates at least $150 million in savings across government agencies in 2022.

Federal agencies should leverage telework as a long-term strategic asset.

The most commonly reported savings among federal agencies related to transit/commuting costs (46%), reduced absences (16%), training (14%), utilities (15%), rent/office space (16%), and human capital (12%).

These benefits would all be flushed down the drain with a forced return to office.

The 2022 OPM report shows that telework moved beyond being a temporary solution; it's now an integral part of the federal work culture. Having worked with many government agencies to help optimize their hybrid work arrangements, I can attest that the benefits seen in the report are real and powerful.

As we move forward, it's imperative for agencies to continue leveraging telework, not just as a response to immediate needs, but as a long-term strategic asset that reshapes the future of work in the federal sector.

And the Biden administration needs to rely on data-driven, unbiased decision-making in evaluating the benefits of telework, instead of giving in to pressure that would harm the U.S. government’s ability to do its job and cost taxpayers dearly.

