Tech CEO falls to his death in front of horrified employees at company party in India

Footage from a tech show in India shows a tragic incident in which a tech CEO fell to his death during what was designed to be an elaborate flashy entrance.

Vistex CEO Sinjay Shah and Vistex president Vishwanath Raju Datla entered onto the stage for a company celebration in a yellow iron cage suspended 15 feet off the ground. As they are being introduced, video shows the cage lurch, spilling both men onto the stage.

Shah, who landed on his head, was killed, while his colleague remains in critical condition, according to the New York Post.

Officials at the venue in Ramoji Film City blamed the deadly mishap on a snapped wire that was holding the cage, but an investigation is ongoing.

"Shah and Raju being lowered from the cage onto the dais was a planned event to kickstart the celebrations," a Vistex officials told the Times of India.

Vistex is an Illinois-based company. Shah, originally born in India, moved to the U.S. and secured his MBA from Lehigh University in 1989. He founded Vistex, an advisory service company, 10 years later in 1999.

Today, the company's client list included companies like GM, Yamaha and Coca-Cola, according to the Post.

In 2017, Shah donated $5 million to Lehigh University to start the Vistex Institute for Executive Learning and Research.

"Mr. Shah's generous gift will enhance Lehigh's ability to deliver high-quality executive education designed to strengthen the skills required of business and industry leaders today," Lehigh University President John Simon said at the time. "With this support, Mr. Shah is embodying the forward-thinking, impact-driven ethos of Lehigh graduates by utilizing his passion for the university and for lifelong education to support future leaders."





