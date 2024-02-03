Suze Orman: If you think you're ready to retire, think again — 3 money moves to avoid being poor when you stop working

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links.

Everyone hopes that their reward for decades of hard work will be decades more to enjoy the fruits of their labor.

But if you ask financial guru Suze Orman, the average American is nowhere near ready. Their savings won't last decades — they'll last about three years.

A recent study from Northwestern Mutual shows that while many people took advantage of the pandemic to save more, the average retirement savings dropped in 2022 from $73,000 to $62,000. And the reality is that seniors 65 and older spend an average of $46,000 a year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

If you want more than three good years, Orman's book The Ultimate Retirement Guide for 50+ offers five key moves you can make today to set yourself up for a happy retirement. Here's how to get started.

Don’t miss

1. Update your investment portfolio

Taking a “set it and forget it” approach to your investment portfolio rarely pays off. You have to regularly revisit your portfolio and make sure it’s still in line with your financial goals and timelines.

Orman recommends either stocks or exchange-traded funds ETFs that pay dividends. So even if the market sees a downturn, your investments will still provide you some income.

But you don't need to get down on yourself for not knowing what approach to take — that’s what financial advisors* are for.

To ensure your retirement fund is on the right track— and help you spend less time worrying about it —WiserAdvisor* matches you with vetted financial advisors suited to your unique needs. With no fees to get started, you can browse your advisor matches with WiserAdvisor’s comparison tool and book a free consultation.

Advisor.com* is another great option to get professional guidance when updating your investment portfolio. Advisor.com is a modern wealth platform offering you access to curated fiduciaries, financial advisors and financial planners — all professionally vetted.

They recognize the uniqueness of each person behind each and every bank account and help you seamlessly find the right guidance depending on your specific financial goals. Getting connected with an advisor* through Advisor.com is free and easy— just answer a few questions about yourself and their algorithm will match you with advisors, with no obligation to hire.

Read more: Don't miss out: Jeff Bezos reveals the secret to prime real estate profits — say goodbye to landlord headaches

2. Invest in a Roth IRA

To avoid paying tax when making a withdrawal from your retirement account, Orman recommends you go for a Roth IRA account.

“Later on in life, you want to be able to take that money out tax-free,” she explains.

Because your contributions to a Roth account are made after tax, you won’t have to deal with deductions when you withdraw. Traditional IRAs, on the other hand, aren’t taxed when you make contributions, so you end up paying later.

Most banks and brokerage firms offer these accounts. But if you’re looking to combine the tax benefits of an IRA with a traditionally recession-resistant asset class, opening a Gold IRA* might be worth considering.

By opening a Gold IRA* with Goldco, you can diversify your portfolio and lock in retirement savings all at once.

3. Take a hard look at your finances

If you haven’t already, Orman says it’s time to buckle down and take a deep look through your budget.

Compare what you’re spending to what you’re saving. Trim the fat where you can and cut back on any unnecessary spending so you can allocate more to your retirement savings column. And Rocket Money* is a great tool for achieving this.

Rocket Money is a money management app that helps you gain awareness of your spending habits, maintain a budget and track your savings.

The all-in-one nature of this app makes it a great choice for anyone needing to get a handle on their finances without spending loads of time wading through the daunting waters of personal finance.

Rocket Money is free to download* and provides you with a one-stop-shop for viewing your investments, transactions, recurring expenses and more.

You can even automate your payments through Rocket Money and avoid the risk of late fees or of overdrafting your account.

Getting started is quick and easy. Simply provide your email and link your bank account to start saving.

What to read next

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.