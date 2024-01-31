Super-rich Americans are giving up on the stock market and holding historic levels of cash — here's what they're plowing their wealth into instead

High net worth individuals — defined by Capgemini Research Institute as those with $1 million or more in investable assets — held over 34% of their portfolios in cash as of 2023. That’s the highest level since at least 2002.

Ultra-high-net-worth individuals and billionaires seem to be following a similar pattern. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, for instance, added $2 billion to its cash reserve in the first quarter of 2023, bringing its cash balance to $130 billion.

By comparison, wealthy investors had just 23% of their net assets in publicly traded stocks. That’s the lowest level of stock exposure in 21 years, according to the Capgemini report.

The retreat of the ultra-wealthy from the stock market could offer some early warning for retail investors.

Rampant inflation and rising interest rates have made stocks less attractive. Meanwhile, cash and cash equivalents can generate better-than-anticipated returns. A two-year U.S. government treasury bond currently offers a yield of around 4.3%.

Given their higher level of volatility and risk, stocks are only an attractive investment if they offer a significantly better return than safer options like U.S. government bonds.

With returns on very low-risk investments so elevated, wealthy investors may be seeing better alternatives elsewhere.

Better alternatives

Opportunities for retail investors

Unfortunately, with the barrier to entry on private equity or private credit so high, retail investors don’t typically enjoy the same access to alternative investments as the ultra-wealthy. However, there are some attractive opportunities available to average investors.

Investment-grade corporate bonds with AAA credit currently offer a yield of around 4.9%, according to January data. Bonds, which haven't been popular in decades, may be undergoing a resurgence as investors search for a safe and steady place to park their wealth.

With Robinhood* — a commission-free investing app — you can invest in bonds at no account minimum.

With features like automatic investing, in-app investing guides and 24/7 access to their customer service team, Robinhood makes it easy to diversify and protect your portfolio.*

Using Robinhood is simple — just download the app*, set up your account and start investing.

