‘Squatter hunter’: This California man will rid your home of ‘unwanted guests’ for a fee starting at $5K – here’s how to make big real estate money without his help

Flash Shelton, 57, has made a career out of his singular talent for “squeezing out squatters.”

The California native, who identifies as an “anti-squatter activist, squatter hunter, squatter remover,” says he just does whatever he has to help people get squatters out of their homes. And sometimes that means using these “unwanted guests’” own strategies against them.

In an interview with KTLA 5, Shelton says many of these offenders aren’t necessarily homeless, but rather career criminals “looking for easy street” — however, now they’ve got him to contend with.

Shelton’s passion for the cause started back in 2019 when his father died. His mother decided to sell her Northern California home, but while the house was empty and on the market, seven strangers moved in — even bringing in their own furniture.

Local law enforcement told Shelton there was nothing they could do so he decided to take matters into his own hands. And now taking homes back has become his full-time gig, with fees starting at $5,000.

While this is a unique way to earn money, there are some other ways to earn money from real estate without needing Shelton's services.

