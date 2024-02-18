Son of former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki found dead in UC Berkeley dorm: school officials

The son of former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki was found dead in a University of California, Berkeley campus dormitory where he was a student, according to authorities.

A UC Berkeley official confirmed to Fox News Digital that Wojcicki's 19-year-old son, Marco Troper, died earlier this week.

The university's Police Department said that a student in the Clark Kerr dorms was found unresponsive at around 4:23 p.m. Tuesday.

"Berkeley Fire Department notified UCPD that they were attempting life-saving measures on the victim," the University of California Police Department explained in a statement. "UCPD responded, and Berkeley Fire Department pronounced the person deceased."

YOUTUBE CEO SUSAN WOJCICKI STEPPING DOWN

Susan Wojcicki

Authorities say that no signs of foul play were found at the scene.

READ ON THE FOX BUSINESS APP

In a Facebook post, Troper's grandmother, Esther Wojcicki, remembered her grandson as "the most kind, loving, smart, fun and beautiful human being."

"Our family is devastated beyond comprehension," the grieving grandmother wrote.

Esther Wojcicki said that Troper was majoring in mathematics and was "just getting starting [sic] on his second semester of his freshman year."

YOUTUBE TV USERS WILL SEE 13% SUBSCRIPTION PRICE INCREASE

Exterior view of Clark Kerr Campus at the University of California, Berkeley.

"Marco's life was cut too short. And we are all devastated, thinking about all the opportunities and life experiences that he will miss, and we will miss together," she wrote. "Marco, we all love you and miss you more than you will ever know."

In a statement to SFGATE, the mourning grandmother said that drugs were in Troper's system at the time.

"He ingested a drug, and we don’t know what was in it," she said. "One thing we do know, it was a drug."

Wojcicki, who served as the CEO of YouTube from 2014 to 2023, has four other children with her husband, Dennis Troper.

Fox Business reached out to the University of California Police Department, but has not heard back.





Original article source: Son of former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki found dead in UC Berkeley dorm: school officials