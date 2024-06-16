‘Are you smarter than Warren Buffett?’: This Los Angeles man slammed Dave Ramsey for touting actively managed funds — here are some essential tools for your next big portfolio move

A debate about active versus passive investing arose on an episode of “The Ramsey Show” when a caller accused host David Ramsey of misguiding investors. Chris from Los Angeles wasn’t pleased with Ramsey's recommendation of actively managed mutual funds.

“My first question would be, ‘Are you smarter than Warren Buffett?,' Chris asked bluntly. “You push people into actively managed funds when over time, if you push people into an index fund, they would have about 50% more money when they [retire].”

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett has been a vocal advocate for passive investment strategies. He has previously recommended low-cost index funds for average investors and said that 90% of his wife’s inheritance would be deployed in such funds when he passes.

Ramsey conceded that index funds are "wonderful." Still, he rejected Chris' claim that an investor would earn 50% more in an index fund than actively managed funds "unless you're an absolute idiot" in picking active funds.

“The actively managed mutual funds that I personally have picked have outperformed the indexes by more than 2% as a portfolio,” Ramsey stated. “Because it’s fairly easy to study mutual funds and pick [ones] that outperform.”

Ramsey also pointed out that Buffett made his enormous fortune through active investing.

Buffett himself is active

Buffett has invested in stocks and private companies for several decades through his investment vehicle, Berkshire Hathaway. He purchased his first stock at age 11.

Ramsey says Buffett doesn’t practice what he teaches.

However, the key argument for passive investing is skill and fees. Unlike Ramsey, Buffett doesn’t invest in mutual funds but buys stocks directly, circumventing money managers' expensive fees. “As Gordon Gekko might have put it, ‘Fees never sleep,’” Buffett once wrote.

To be sure, Buffett is a professional investor with decades devoted solely to investing. For amateur investors, conducting thorough research can be time-consuming and overwhelming.

