Skip the lemonade stand: let kids be kids not mini-entrepreneurs

A young boy sets up a stall selling cake, candy and lemonade to his neighbors, 1955. Photograph: Lambert/Getty Images

Would you eat ice-cream or cookies baked in some kid’s kitchen? Or drink a cup of lemonade made and poured by a first-grader? I don’t even feel safe eating at a Chipotle nowadays let alone consuming products made by six-year-olds with grubby hands and boogers on their fingers.

So why is everyone so shocked by the countless tales of lemonade stands – like the ones in Texas, Alabama, Virginia, Colorado and Wyoming, all run by children – that were shut down out of health violation concerns? Or maybe the snow-shoveling business in New Jersey run by two teenagers that was forced to cease because it wasn’t deemed safe? Or the nine-year-old who was selling cookies baked at home that raised red flags with safety inspectors?

People seemed generally outraged when they read these things. And lawmakers – like the ones in Texas and 13 other states – have passed legislation that, in some cases, allows children to do this stuff. I don’t like it. Shut ’em all down. Why?

I like to write about small business. I get inspired by entrepreneurs. But when it comes to child entrepreneurs? No thank you. This isn’t the middle ages. Our society has made great strides in food safety. Why would we want to go back in time and risk our health just to help fund a kid’s purchase of that Lululemon belt bag or Mega Cyborg Hydro Blaster?

Also, let’s all be honest: we know why the kid’s really doing this. It’s not to “learn” about “entrepreneurship”. It’s just an activity to keep them busy during those long summer days when school is out and when mom and dad want some peace and quiet. But how about a family trip to the park? Or a game together? Parents: your kids are going to grow up and move out of the house before you know it. Don’t have them waste time selling warm liquids on your street.

I’m also not a fan of the prepubescent-industrial complex that has risen to meet the new generation of “youth entrepreneurs”. I see organizations like Biz Kids, Kid Everest, E-Seedling and Beta Camp and I’m sure they do a great job and have helped many young people. These organizations – and dozens of others – provide education and resources to teach kids how to manage money, receive mentorship from “peers” and even participate in crowdfunding opportunities. Yes, crowdfunding opportunities. Do you not wonder how many of these groups are actually for-profit (most are) and charge fees for the services they provide (most do)? So who’s really the entrepreneur here?

All of this isn’t the way to educate kids about business. Learning how to make something for $1 and sell it for $3 isn’t that hard. It’s basic math. There’s plenty of time to understand the nuances of finance, marketing and sales. My most successful clients have learned these things on their own. But they also know a lot more. They have a deeper understanding of human nature and they use this knowledge to manage teams and engage with their customers. Business is about trust. And experience. And relationships.

You don’t learn these skills as a child. You learn them when you’re older. Yes, some are innate and some develop over time. But I see too many high school (and even middle school) students losing their summers to activities that will look good on a college application. And now this type of behavior is trickling down to even younger kids who are encouraged by their parents to spend their days doing things that kids don’t need to be doing. Please stop selling lemonade. Go and play. There’s plenty of time to earn a living. Have a childhood first.