'She's such a genius': RFK Jr. jokingly calls Nancy Pelosi 'an incredible investor' for making millions from well-timed stock trades — here are the Pelosis' 2 big bets right now

The debate over whether politicians should be permitted to trade stocks has been contentious. However, the position of independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on this matter is unequivocally clear.

During a recent cryptocurrency conference in Denver, an audience member asked RFK Jr. about his view on stock trading by politicians, specifically mentioning Democratic California Rep. Nancy Pelosi. The former House Speaker has received attention lately for her major wins in the market.

“I think that should be forbid; she’s an incredible investor, though,” RFK Jr. stated. “My kids showed me a site the other day that just follows her investments, it’s like a fund, because she’s such a genius.”

This comment was met with laughter and applause from the audience.

RFK Jr. was possibly referring to one of the many websites that track the lawmaker's and her spouse's trading activities, which are made public due to financial disclosure requirements for Congress members.

There is also the Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF (NANC), an actual fund designed to invest in “equity securities purchased or sold by Democratic members of Congress and their spouses" and whose ticker symbol subtly references Pelosi’s name.

The fund tracks more than Pelosi's investments alone, and its performance has been notable. It has seen a 34% increase over the last 12 months, beating the S&P 500's already impressive 25% return during the same timeframe.

While past performance does not guarantee future results, those interested in emulating Pelosi’s investment strategy might want to pay attention to her two most recent trades, as reported by trading data platform Unusual Whales, which also serves as the data provider for the NANC ETF.

Nvidia

Shortly before the holiday season, Pelosi disclosed through a filing that her husband, venture capitalist Paul Pelosi, bought 50 call options on Nvidia (NVDA) with an expiry date of Dec. 20, 2024 and a strike price of $120. The reported transaction value was between $1 million and $5 million.

A call option is a contract that gives the buyer the right, but not the obligation, to buy a stock at a specified price within a certain time period. Typically, the value of a call option tends to rise when the price of the underlying asset increases.

It appears that Pelosi’s bet was well-placed. Since the reported transaction date of Nov. 22, 2023, Nvidia shares have soared by 76%.

Artificial intelligence has emerged as a prominent trend in the tech sector. As a leading chipmaker, the tech giant is reaping significant rewards from investors’ insatiable appetite for AI. The stock has surged nearly 265% over the last 12 months and a staggering 2,180% in the last five years.

Business is firing on all cylinders. Nvidia recently reported that its Q4 revenue grew by 265% year-over-year, while its earnings per share skyrocketed by 765%.

Palo Alto Networks

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Palo Alto Networks (PANW) is one of the largest cybersecurity companies in the world.

It also represents Pelosi’s latest investment interest.

A new filing revealed that on Feb. 12, 2024, Paul Pelosi purchased 50 call options on Palo Alto Networks with a strike price of $200 and an expiration date of Jan. 17, 2025 for a total value of between $500,001 and $1 million.

But that was not all. On Feb. 21, Paul Pelosi bought another 20 call options on Palo Alto Networks with the same strike price and expiration date for a total value of between $100,001 and $250,000.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks fell after the company lowered its full-year guidance in its latest earnings report. Management now expects full-year revenue to be between $7.95 billion to $8 billion, a decrease from the previous guidance of between $8.15 billion and $8.2 billion. Additionally, total billings are now guided at $10.1 billion to $10.2 billion for the year, compared with the previous projected range of $10.7 billion to $10.8 billion.

Despite this recent downturn, PANW stock is still up 55% over the past year.

