‘She ran rings around Warren Buffett’: This IRS auditor secretly turned a $5K nest egg into a $22M fortune — here are the 3 simple strategies that made Anne Scheiber rich

Anne Scheiber never brought home more than $4,000 a year or received a promotion in her 23-year IRS career — but when she died at the age of 101, the former auditor had amassed a fortune of over $20 million.

Scheiber, who strongly believed she was held back due to being a Jewish woman, had retired at 51 in 1944 with just $5,000 in savings.

Over the next five decades, she turned that nest egg into a portfolio of carefully-selected stocks, launching herself from her unremarkable first career into a stunningly successful second act.

"You think Warren Buffett, you know, that guy, was good at this sort of thing?" her lawyer, Ben Clark, told The New York Times after she died in 1995. "She ran rings around Warren Buffett."

Here’s how she put the Oracle of Omaha to shame.

She invested in what she knew — and for the long term

Like Buffett, Scheiber was a patient, long-term investor who reinvested her dividends and interest and rarely sold any of her stocks, even when they were floundering.

"She was never looking for a quick buck," Fay told The New York Times. "Her whole idea was to get performance on a long-term basis. She felt over the long run the value would grow."

It takes dedication to invest for the long term like Sheiber did— you have to have your eye on the prize, stay motivated and monitor how your investments are doing.

She was a tax-efficient investor

As a former employee of the tax agency, Schieber found ways to avoid paying them more than she had to. She held onto her stocks rather than selling them, which helped her avoid capital gains taxes. And since she reportedly hated paying commissions. Later in life, Schieber transferred some of her dividends into tax-exempt bonds.

Conveniently, Schieber always planned to leave her money to education, which, as a charitable donation, ultimately reduced her estate’s tax burden.

She was extremely frugal

Even while growing her substantial wealth, Schieber kept a frugal mindset, choosing to live off just her small pension from the IRS and her Social Security, her broker William Fay told The Washington Post.

"She was saving 80% of her salary, at least," said Clark, according to Money Magazine, adding that he didn’t think Scheiber spent more than $2 on food a week.

In this day and age, it’s pretty hard to imagine spending no more than $2 on food a week. And yet, you need to eat. It is possible to make essential spending work for you, even if being as frugal as Sheiber isn’t quite as achievable.

While Scheiber often went to extremes to save money, she was clearly dedicated to spending far less than she earned, which left her plenty of funds to add to her portfolio and savings.

