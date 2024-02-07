This San Francisco woman makes $10K/month by buying, selling fixer-uppers — and she’s only 25. Here's how she built her real-estate riches — and how you can get in on the action

San Francisco Bay Area native Soli Cayetano has built a real estate portfolio that would make most seasoned investors do a double take.

Cayetano got a taste for real estate in college, where she juggled her studies as a finance major with a budding career as a broker working in commercial real estate. Then things changed.

“Long story short, the pandemic hit and nobody was leasing office space, and so my whole world just went black,” she told Marketwatch. “I needed to figure out how to build passive income streams for myself.”

That’s when Cayetano decided to buy her first investment property at 22, and the rest is history.

Fresh out of college, Cayetano didn’t have the capital or income to qualify for a mortgage on a house close to home. The median sale price of a home in San Francisco is $1.33 million, according to Redfin.

So instead, she settled on the thriving city of Cincinnati, Ohio, where home prices were lower and cash-flow opportunities were better.

The young investor bought a two-bedroom, one-bathroom single-family home for $98,000 with a $20,000 down payment.

Within two years, she’d bought 27 units that brought in around $10,000 per month. Since filming with Marketwatch, she’s invested in another 12 houses, an office building and an apartment block.

Cayetano has since amassed 140K followers on Instagram and appeared on Good Morning America and Business Insider to talk real estate investing through a Gen Z lens.

If you’re inspired by Cayetano, but the costs and hassles associated with buying a physical property, maintaining it and possibly even renting it out don’t appeal to you, there are other ways you can invest in real estate.

Low-overhead ways to invest in real estate

If you don’t want to make investment decisions on your own, investing apps and online platforms can help you invest in diversified real estate portfolios that will maximize your returns while keeping your fees low.

